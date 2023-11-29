"He’s the most attractive man": Stray Kids' Hyunjin enthralls fans with his W Korea fashion film

On November 29, W Korea posted a fashion film featuring Stray Kids' Hyunjin on their Instagram account following his appearance at the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Charity event.

The outlet above organized the event. The event occurred on November 24 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

As W Korea shared the fashion film video of the Stray Kids member, fans couldn't take their eyes off the idol. They expressed various opinions about the fashion film, with some complimenting the idol. One fan commented that Idol is the most attractive man ever to exist and tweeted,

"He's the most attractive man."

Fans praising Hyunjin (Image via X)

"OMG": Fans can't get enough of the latest Hyunjin's fashion film

In the video posted by W Korea on their social media account, fans can see the singer donning a custom-made outfit from Versace.

He has complemented his look with accessories, carrying an intense yet calm expression. The idol looks straight into the camera and occasionally plays with it.

He smoothly walks around in an isolated room, exuding a classy and elegant vibe. The outfit in the video is the same one he wore at the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Charity event. The outlet posted the video with the caption,

"You don't have to say anything! Stray Kids #Hyunjin completely brightened the 'Love Your W' campaign party. Hyunjin's eyes, as intense as a chic black outfit capture the heart."

As soon as fans saw the fashion film video by W Korea, they started praising the idol for his stunning looks and couldn't get enough of it. They were also glad Donatella Versace shared the W Korea post featuring Hyunjin on her Instagram story.

Some of the fan reactions after watching the idol's W Korea fashion film are given below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, when he visited the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Charity event, the idol interacted with many people, including Bada Lee, ITZY's Yeji, WWODZ, BamBam and others. He enjoyed the MANIAC (Stray Kids song) performance by the BEBE group, recording their performance as memory and giggling while watching the entire performance.

He was welcomed by a huge crowd at the event, waving and smiling to fans waiting for him outside. He thanked his fanbase, who were present that day.

Fans love how the singer continues to climb the stairs of success, enjoying his promotional content for Versace and other projects. The idol also gave an electrifying performance at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards with his group on LALALALA and S-Class.

The idol and other group members have released their album Rock-Star, and fans love it.