What happened to Margret Dubignon? Boyfriend arrested as Georgia woman found dead in suitcase

Margret Dubignon, a missing Georgia woman was found dead inside a suitcase in a closet of her apartment on Saturday, October 2. Authorities said that Margret Dubignon was reported missing by family members after they were unable to reach her since Thursday, October 19.

Dubignon’s family told police that the missing woman’s boyfriend, Freddrick Durham, who lived in the same apartment, was also unreachable before noting that her car had disappeared. The family reportedly tried to check on Margret Dubignon on Friday but left after no one answered.

However, on Saturday morning Dubignon family, who grew increasingly concerned about her well-being, arrived at the missing woman’s home to conduct a welfare check and called the police after they found a body in a large suitcase in one of Dubignon's closets.

Thomaston Police Department, who responded to the report, called the Upson County Sheriff's Office for backup before arriving at the scene and identifying the deceased as Margret Dubignon.

Margret Dubignon’s boyfriend, Freddrick Durham arrested for her murder

Margret Dubignon’s boyfriend, Freddrick Durham, was arrested for her murder shortly after her body was found inside a suitcase in her closet Saturday morning. Investigators identified Durham as a person of interest in the case after he was found missing together with the victim’s car

Authorities said that shortly after discovering the victim’s body, they opened a homicide investigation against Durham and began searching for her missing vehicle, which was found in an undisclosed area of Atlanta.

Shortly after, the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol tracked the suspect down and took Durham into custody. The suspect, who was taken to Thomaston jail, was charged with murder, concealing a death, tampering with evidence, and theft by taking a motor vehicle. In a Facebook post, the Thomaston Georgia Police Department said:

“As a result of the investigation, Mr. Durham has been charged with felony murder, concealing a death, tampering with evidence, and theft by taking a motor vehicle. Additional charges pending further investigation.”

Thomaston Georgia Police Department also thanked TPD officers, the Upson County Sheriff’s Office, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlanta Police Department and Chief Schierbaum for their assistance and incredible response in the case. They added:

"This was a horrific crime and an extremely painful event, yet the family, in spite of their emotions, were incredibly composed, supportive and cooperative throughout today's investigation," the Thomaston Georgia Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

As police continue to investigate the case, they have yet to disclose a motive for the crime.