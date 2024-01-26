What happened to Marin Lacson? Barrington high school student passes away at 17 in tragic accident

A 17-year-old girl from Barrington, Illinois, Marin Lacson, passed away after being struck and killed by a Metra Union Pacific Northwest train as she was walking to school on Thursday, January 25, 2023. The police officers and paramedics who responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck around 7:45 am declared her deceased at the scene.

As per the Lake County Coroner's office, Lacson was attempting to cross the tracks after a train had passed but "was struck by a second train passing through the area." They added that a preliminary autopsy confirmed she died from blunt force injuries sustained as a result of the accident.

As per the Daily Herald, witnesses told police all crossing projections, including gales, lights, and bells, were activated at the time. While city officials did not provide any additional information as the case is under investigation, the unfortunate incident occurred during a particularly foggy morning, with all Chicago counties under a dense fog advisory on Thursday.

Marin Lacson was a junior at Barrington High School

Marin Lacson was a junior at Barrington High School (BHS) and was a part of the Chinese Immersion Program. The 17-year-old was also a member of the school's lacrosse team. Following the incident, Barrington District 220 Superintendent Craig Winkelman confirmed the news in a letter to parents:

"This morning Marin was walking to school when she was accidentally struck by a train on Route 59 and Main Street... Our thoughts go out to the student’s family during this very difficult time"

Winkelman explained that the school district officials were "doing everything (they) can" to help Barrington High staff and students to help cope with the tragedy. He explained that "additional Barrington 220 counselors" were made available at BSH to provide support to grieving students. Winkelman elaborated that a "specific team of adults" was established at BHS to help students.

As the unfortunate news spread, Marin's classmates and friends visited the crash scene, leaving behind flowers and other items as a memorial for the 17-year-old student.

Lacson's Lacrosse teammate Ellie Ewalt and her mother, Heather Ewalt placed flowers at the memorial site along with balloons forming the number 22, the number on Marin's jersey. Ellie, who has known Marin since her first grade, came to know of her friend's death through the school's announcement. She told the Daily Herald:

"We’re all upset about it... It’s a lot to take in. It happened so suddenly. We miss her a lot. She was a great teammate and a great friend."

Ellie described Marin Lacson as a bubbly person with a happy personality and added, "I never saw her not smiling." Heather called her a beautiful girl who was wonderful to everyone. She added that the whole community was devastated.

Marin's fellow Chinese Club member Nick Reinhard, described her as a popular student always surrounded by her friends. He was in his chemistry class when the school announced her passing.

"Everybody just took a moment of silence for her," added Nick.

The Barrington Police Department along with the Metra Police Department are still investigating Marin Lacson's death.

