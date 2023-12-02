What happened to Mehdi Hasan? Reasons behind canceling MSNBC news host's show explored 

In a surprising move, MSNBC and its streaming service NBC’s Peacock have decided to cancel The Mehdi Hasan Show, a weekend news program hosted by the eponymous Mehdi Hasan. According to sources familiar with the decision, the outspoken host will transition to the role of an on-camera analyst and guest host, as reported by the news website Semafor.

The Post reported that the show was reportedly canceled due to a cost-cutting initiative by the left-leaning cable channel. However, MSNBC President Rashida Jones said otherwise and she hinted at a revamp to be the reason for the show's cancellation reportedly.

Staff at the network were reportedly informed of the decision on Thursday, November 30 morning. Hasan, known for his direct and unrelenting interviewing style, engaged in fierce debates on his show, often fact-checking and correcting guests in real time. The cancellation of his show comes as a significant change, replacing it with an additional hour of "Ayman," hosted by Ayman Mohyeldin.

Mehdi Hasan has been notable for his challenging interviews, questioning high-profile figures on various topics. There have been guests including former national security adviser John Bolton and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. His recent criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza and a heated interview with Mark Regev, senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, drew attention.

Mehdi Hasan's show was canceled recently and there has been mystery around the cancelation, here's what you need to know

The show was reportedly canceled due to a cost-cutting initiative by the left-leaning cable channel. A source close to the network mentioned this to The Post that they are "cutting costs like crazy," and using financial reasons as a "good excuse" to let go of the British-born commentator. Another source told The Post that Hasan's perspective was considered too unconventional for the network.

However, MSNBC President Rashida Jones offered a different explanation. In a conversation with The Washington Post, she said the decision to cancel the show is part of a larger plan to revamp the weekend lineup in preparation for the upcoming presidential election in 2024.

According to Jones, the changes are intended to provide thoughtful analysis and coverage of the state of the country from three trusted voices familiar to the MSNBC audience as Decision 2024 approaches.

Hasan, who moved to the U.S. in 2015 and became a citizen in 2020, has a diverse background, previously contributing to outlets such as The Intercept, The Guardian, and presenting for Al Jazeera English.

While one of Hasan's November 30 night episode was not aired, plans to have Ayman Mohyeldin replace Joy Reid and Alicia Menendez fill in for Ali Velshi were canceled. NBC stated that the changes were coincidental.

Hasan also confirmed the same on December 1, 2023. He shared a post, in which he said that his show has ended on Peacock and will be ending on MSNBC next month.

Mehdi Hasan also faced a temporary off-air situation recently, know about it

Hasan, one of the few Muslim anchors in American television alongside Mohyeldin and Ali Velshi, faced a temporary off-air situation during the Gaza conflict. NBC denied claims of sidelining Muslim voices, attributing the changes to coincidence.

Before his career at MSNBC, Mehdi Hasan was a University of Oxford graduate in philosophy, politics, and economics, and has gained attention for a debate defending Islam as a peaceful religion.

As of now, neither Mehdi Hasan nor NBC has responded to requests for comments on the cancellation.