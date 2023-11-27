What does Piru mean and is it a religion? Chris Brown issues response to antisemitic allegations, gets trolled over gang claim

Singer Chris Brown has come under fire again for invoking his “gang” card to defend himself against claims that he’s anti-Semitic following backlash from a video that showed the 34-year-old dancing to Kanye West's "Vultures'' song at a party. The song seemingly deriding the Jewish community has been widely regarded as offensive.

Brown first incurred the wrath of social media users on Saturday, November 24, after a video featuring him dancing to Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's song, "Vultures' ' at a listening party in Dubai went viral online.

Netizens were outraged at the clip of Kanye, Chris, Ty Dolla and Bump J dancing to a song that contains profane lyrics "How I'm anti-Semitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b***h/I just f***ed Scooter's b***h.” Reacting to the clip, affronted netizens slammed Brown, labelling him as anti-Semitic.

Brown rocking out alongside Kanye West, who last year went on a spree and publicly spouted antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories in multiple interviews, only amplified people’s outrage.

As the backlash intensified, Chris Brown took to his Instagram on Sunday, November 26, to defend himself against allegations that he’s anti-Semitic by invoking his gang affiliation. In a seemingly bizarre defense, Brown fired back against criticism, saying, that he’s neither Muslim nor Jew but a Piru. In a since-deleted post, He said:

"LET ME MAKE THIS PERFECTLY CLEAR BEFORE YALL TRY TO USE ME AS A PAWN… IMA PIRU, I AINT MUSLIM OR JEWISH so don't start no s**t wont be no s**t!!! I'M TRYING TO BE PEACEFUL BUT PLEASE DO NOT WAKE UP THE DEMON IN ME! GO ON ABOUT YOUR F***ING DAY."

The ostensible defense confounded social media users who were left wondering if Piru is a religion. Piru is not a religion. It is a street gang from Compton, California, founded in 1969 by founding members Sylvester Scott and Vincent Owens. The Piru members were considered the original Blood gang based in Los Angeles that were involved in drugs, theft, and murder, among other criminal activities.

Netizens deride Chris Brown for saying he's Piru while defending himself against allegations of anti-semitism

Chris Brown's response to backslash over rocking out to seemingly anti-Semitic Kanye West song "Vultures" has shocked social media users. Brown initially fired back at criticism, saying he is neither Muslim nor Jew but a Piru. Shortly after, social media users began deriding the singer for comparing a gang affiliation to a religion.

Many quipped that we should applaud the singer's work ethic as Chris Brown a Virginia native who has been famous since 16, found time to become a member of a gang out of Compton LA.

As the trolling intensified, Chris Brown deleted his initial post. However, the internet, which is never quick to forget a folly, has circulated screenshots of his initial post claiming he’s Piru online. Shortly after, Chris Brown issued another statement on Instagram saying he’s not anti-Semitic.

"IN NO WAY SHAPE OR FORM AM I ANTI SEMITIC!!! I'M PRO-LIFE AND I MAKE MUSIC FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD! !! !!! So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am cool with it!" In a similar post on his Instagram Story, he added: "This is for the millions of young kids that look up to and may be confused."

In the meantime, Kanye West has yet to address the criticism over his new song “Vultures,” which has been widely condemned for its offensive lyrics targeting Jewish people.