Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James is seemingly a big fan of famous rapper Chris Brown and can't wait for the release of his new album. The four-time NBA champion took to Instagram and shared his anticipation for the release of the new album, named 11:11.

"Can't wait! 1 of 1," the "King" wrote on his Instagram story.

LeBron James story on Chris Brown

Chris Brown, whose net worth is estimated at $50 million, announced that his 11th album will be released on Saturday, November 11.

"11:11 is complete . Almost time to make that wish. IM JUST focused on giving y’all the best to digest. 11:11 make a wish," Chris Brown wrote on an Instagram post earlier this month, via Capital Xtra.

LeBron James' relationship with rap music and famous rappers

Chris Brown is not the only singer that LeBron James is friends with. The all-time scoring leader also has great relations with rappers like Drake, Travis Scott and Jay-Z.

James and Drake have been friends for quite a long time, with the Lakers' superstar being in attendance during his concert in Los Angeles in late August.

"I don't know if you saw who walked me to the stage tonight. But the gentleman that walked me to the stage tonight is my brother. He goes by the name of LeBron James," Drake said of LeBron James, via Billboard.

"In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called So Far Gone. He came all the way to Toronto, Canada, to support me when I was trying to figure out how I could live my dreams."

"And so tonight, however many years later, it’s an honor to be inside his building while we’re both still on this earth. I gotta do this building justice tonight. So I came to L.A. and I’m about to give you everything I got, I promise you that."

Travis Scott is also quite close to James and even attended Bronny James' 18th birthday as a special guest in October 2022. Back in 2018, LeBron James, Travis Scott and Drake had shared the stage in Los Angeles when the two famous rappers had a concert at Staples Center.

As for Jay-Z, he has been one of James' best friends and even paid tribute to the four-time NBA champion after he became the all-time scoring leader last February:

"Being able to perform at a high level for a long period of time, that’s excellence. Long after you’re gone, people may look at your name and be like, ‘That’s what greatness is,'" Jay-Z said during the All-Star Game, via Revolt.

"There’s not many you can compare LeBron to. A 19-time All-Star, a remarkable feat. The all-time leading scorer — all-time! I mean, what can you say?"

Aside from his love for rap music, LeBron James has his sights set on the start of the regular season, with the Lakers playing the reigning champions Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, October 24.