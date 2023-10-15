Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Chicago Bulls take on the Denver Nuggets in preseason on Sunday. The Bulls fired on all cylinders in their 133-124 double-OT win over the Denver Nuggets earlier this week.

It might be only preseason, but Chicago has made their intent quite clear about going distance after a dismal 40-42 campaign last season, faling to make the playoffs. Against the defending champions, the Bulls bounced back from a 105-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in their preseason opener.

DeMar DeRozan led the show with 19 points and 4 steals, while Zach LaVine caught fire late on. After going 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, he made a massive impact, recording 17 points, 4 boards, 3 assists, and as many steals.

For the second game in a row, the Bulls have focused on string defense and converting it into offense. They have let it fly from 3-point land, which has given them more space for DeRozan and LaVine to work with — even against a defensively better Nuggets outfit.

The Chicago Bulls now head to the Ball Center to try and make it two in a row as they lock horns with the Nuggets on Sunday. Ahead of the marquee clash, here're the predictions and the odds for what promises to be another humdinger.

Game Details

Teams: Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Oct. 15; 9 pm ET

Venue: Ball Center, Denver

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls game preview and injury report

The Nuggets will look to shake off their rust against a determined Bulls unit. While the outcome of preseason games don't necessarily determine how teams fare over an 82-game regular stretch, it provides insight into how the teams shape up in terms of health and rectifying errors from their previous season.

For Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, the preseason will be about hitting their straps again, while the Windy City franchise has all been about making a statement. As for injuries, there are no injured players listed. The Bulls starters except for Patrick Williams played over 20 minutes, so they could see limited minutes here.

The Bulls could also look to ride on the momentum and have their stars play the same amount of minutes as last time and rest them in their upcoming clash against the Toronto Raptors.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, are easing their starters into the season, and that would mean Jokic and Jamal Murray will see a bump in floor time.

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls odds and prediction

Moneyline: Nuggets (-200) vs Bulls (+160)

Spread: Nuggets (-4.5) vs (+4.5) Bulls

Total (O/U): 222.5

After the first win by the Bulls in the season, Chicago is the favorites to repeat their heroics, but expect the Nuggets to make a strong comeback.

Denver Nuggets roster

Julian Strawther

Jalen Pickett

Andrew Funk

Armaan Franklin

Souley Baum

Hunter Tyson

Christian Braun

Justin Holiday

Michael Porter Jr.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

DeAndre Jordan

Reggie Jackson

Peyton Watson

Braxton Key

Nikola Jokic

Collin Gillespie

Zeke Nnaji

Jamal Murray

Vlatko Cancar

Jay Huff

Aaron Gordon

Chicago Bulls roster

Max Heidegger

Julian Phillips

Adama Sanogo

Onuralp Bitim

Henri Drell

Coby White

Torrey Craig

Lonzo Ball

Andre Drummond

Jevon Carter

Alex Caruso

Zach LaVine

Nikola Vucevic

DeMar DeRozan

Ayo Dosunmu

Carlik Jones

Dalen Terry

Quenton Jackson

Terry Taylor

Justin Lewis

Patrick Williams