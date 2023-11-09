When will My Dearest episode 21 air? The drama extended due to script delay

On November 9, 2023, MBC announced that the historical drama My Dearest will have one more episode due to constant delays in script delivery. The drama will now have 21 episodes rather than the originally planned twenty.

The drama has aired in two parts. The first part aired 10 episodes between August 4 and September 2. The second part started on October 13 but will end on a different date than originally scheduled.

Episode 21, the last episode of the historical and rom-com drama, is set to air on November 18, 2023, a day after episode 20.

South Korean media outlet Spotvnews reported that My Dearest and its actors have yet to receive the script for episode 20. They were occupied filming episode 19.

In light of the hectic schedule and the delay in scripts for episodes 19 and 20, the broadcast channel MBC announced that it will extend the drama to 21 episodes. MBC has stated that they are extending the episode to enhance production quality and provide more insights into the love story between Jang-hyun and Gil-chae.

After the schedule change, episode 20 of My Dearest will air on November 17 at 21.50 KST, and episode 21 will broadcast on November 18 at the same time.

Previously, episode 17 of the show aired on November 4 instead of November 3 due to a baseball playoff game. The constant delays in episodes for various reasons have been disappointing for K-drama fans.

On the contrary, the news of getting one more episode of the show has delighted fans as they will be able to witness more of Jang-hyun and Gil-chae's chemistry.

The plot and synopsis of My Dearest

According to Asianwiki, the drama is set during the Joseon period when people went through severe hardship due to the Qing invasion. Amidst all the hardship, a love story blooms. Lee Jang-Hyun (Namkoong Min), a mysterious man who suddenly appears in society's circles, meets Yoo Gil-Chae (Ahn Eun-Jin). The official synopsis further reads:

"Lee Jang-Hyun is a mysterious man who suddenly appears in society circles. He appears to be a cheerful person, but in fact he is not. He is a complex person with a deep and dark secret that he can't reveal to anyone. A woman named Yoo Gil-Chae appears in front of him and his life changes.

"Yoo Gil-Chae is the daughter of noble a family. She is a lovely woman, brimming with confidence. While experiencing the upheaval caused by the Qing invasion and falling in love with Lee Jang-Hyun, she grows as a person."

My Dearest's episode 18 is set to premiere on November 10, 2023.