What happened to Merciless? Tributes pour in as Jamaican reggae and Dancehall artist found dead at 51

Reggae and Dancehall artist Merciless, also known as Leonard Bartley, passed away on July 19 at the age of 51. Bartley was discovered dead at the Harlem Resort hotel on Walkers Avenue near Lyndhurst Road in St. Andrew.

Bartley's friends and family went to check on him at the hotel after they had not heard from him for a long time. Sources revealed that his fully-clothed body was found on the bed in his room. According to law enforcement authorities, there are no signs of foul play. However, a full investigation is underway.

News of Bartley's death comes 18 days after he celebrated his 51st birthday. He had been in the industry for almost two decades.

How did Merciless die? Cause of death explored

Bartley was found dead in his room at the hotel where he usually stayed whilst in Kingston. His driver revealed that he not hear anything from the artist after his return to the hotel on Monday night.

When the hotel staff and driver entered his room, they found Bartley lying on the bed with his face down. A few reports stated that he was heavily drunk before his death.

For now, it is being said that Bartley died of natural causes. However, his family members are yet to issue an official statement on the same and further details are expected to be revealed soon.

Who was Merciless?

Born on July 1, 1971, Bartley became the star of the Dancehall scene in 1994. He started his career during the 90s with his first song, Len Out Mi Mercy followed by an album, Mr. Merciless.

He also released various other singles like Mama Cooking, Gala Gizada, Ole Gallis, God Alone and Mavis, which made him popular. He then recorded collaborations with Lil’ John, C-Murder, Aaron Hall, Tall Pree, Rita Marley, Yami Bolo, and others.

During Sting 2000, he challenged Ninjaman, Beenie Man, and Bounty Killa to a lyrical battle, eventually defeating the trio. The face-off took place at the Jamworld Entertainment Complex in Portmore, St. Catherine, and remains one of the most famous clashes in Dancehall history.

Bartley contributed his musical influences to Shabba Ranks, Dennis Brown, Super Cat, Bob Marley, and more.

A few years ago, Bartley spoke about releasing a new 12-track album and revealed to The Star tabloid that he was working on a Dancehall mixtape alongside a compilation of a 10-track gospel album. Back in June 2021, he stated that he would be releasing an album called Warhead Is Back.

"The big voice dancehall icon!": Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

After news of his death was made public, people took to Twitter to express his condolences:

Kranium @therealkranium Rip merciless the man with the big voice dancehall icon !! Rip merciless the man with the big voice dancehall icon !!

Sam Belle @Sam_Belle246 RiP Merciless....a dancehall giant RiP Merciless....a dancehall giant

(777) 777-7777 @SEVNTHOMAS damn rip dancehall legend merciless. one of the greatest clash deejays ever. damn rip dancehall legend merciless. one of the greatest clash deejays ever.

☎Sonia Henry ♪♪ @Sonia_henry Rip merciless...one of Jamaica's dance hall icons! Rip merciless...one of Jamaica's dance hall icons!

JodesDJ🇧🇧🔊(🇪🇸) @JodesIncredible Lend out mi mercy and mi nuh get it back yet, so anything test merciless it is death. - RIP Legend Lend out mi mercy and mi nuh get it back yet, so anything test merciless it is death. - RIP Legend

Snips @snipstweets RIP Merciless RIP Merciless

Teejay  @dcarterhq When you hear that “Howdy” you know is clash!! 🕊 RIP Leonard Bartley - Merciless When you hear that “Howdy” you know is clash!! 🕊 RIP Leonard Bartley - Merciless

Johno @JamaicArsenal Gal dem Gizzarda drop out. RIP Merciless Gal dem Gizzarda drop out. RIP Merciless

Detailed information on his career, educational background, parents, and personal life is yet to be revealed.

