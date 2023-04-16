What happened to Michoel Schnitzler? Tributes pour in as legendary Jewish singer dies aged 62 

Michoel Schnitzler, the legendary Jewish singer, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023. He was 62 and died after suffering a heart attack. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves around the world.

The legendary singer was returning from spending Pesach in Eretz Yisroel at Airmont when he suffered a heart attack. Hatzoloh of Rockland County then rushed to his side, where they attempted to save his life. He, unfortunately, passed away shortly before Shabbos.

Notably, he's had a heart condition for a long time and has only ever been hospitalized because of it. Several years ago, there were also rumors that the singer had passed away. However, Michoel at the time cleared the rumor and said:

"I’m alive, not dead… I still didn’t divide the inheritance."

Moreover, his brothers also died after suffering a heart attack. R’ Sholom Schnitzler passed away at the age of 65 while he was fundraising in Australia for Satmar Institutions, and R’ Yitzchok Aizik Schnitzler died at the age of 63 in Monsey. Another brother, R’ Boruch Yehuda Schnitzler of Williamsburg, passed at 63 in 5779.

The Levaya for him is scheduled for April 16, 2023, Sunday at 10:00 AM at Har Shulem Cemetery, which is situated at 44 Hillside Ave, Airmont, NY 10952.

Social media users mourn the demise of legendary singer Michoel Schnitzler

As news of Michoel Schnitzler's demise came to light, several social media users started paying tribute. A social media user shared that Michael was the man who puts just the right amount of feeling into every song he sings, touching the hearts of all of us who enjoy his music.

The Meturgeman @HaMeturgeman BDE Michoel Schnitzler. The man put just the right amount of feeling into every song he sang, touching the hearts of all of us who enjoyed his music.



Gon way too soon at the age of 62. BDE Michoel Schnitzler. The man put just the right amount of feeling into every song he sang, touching the hearts of all of us who enjoyed his music. Gon way too soon at the age of 62. https://t.co/KSRHSgvNV5

Yoely Lebovits @Badchen 🕯️ We welcomed shabbos with the bitter news of the untimely passing of my dear cousin and Rebbe of Jewish Chasidic Music Reb Michoel Schnitzler z”l - Michoel, your music stirred the hearts of many, and you will be remembered forever.🕯️ We welcomed shabbos with the bitter news of the untimely passing of my dear cousin and Rebbe of Jewish Chasidic Music Reb Michoel Schnitzler z”l - Michoel, your music stirred the hearts of many, and you will be remembered forever. 💔🕯️ https://t.co/WyLGfbu8Hs

Nachi Gordon @gordon770



May his message be heard and carry on forever and elevate his soul.. may his family have the strength to move forward!



The world is now less without Michoel. This video was taken just a couple of weeks ago.. now we mourn the loss of Michoel Schnitzler ( @MichoelSings May his message be heard and carry on forever and elevate his soul.. may his family have the strength to move forward!The world is now less without Michoel. This video was taken just a couple of weeks ago.. now we mourn the loss of Michoel Schnitzler (@MichoelSings) May his message be heard and carry on forever and elevate his soul.. may his family have the strength to move forward!The world is now less without Michoel. https://t.co/i9MEkeKEn2

Rabbi Chanina Sperlin @ChaninaSperlin

ברוך דיין האמת 🕯

With a heavy heart, we mourn the loss of Michoel Schnitzler, the man, the legend, and the beloved voice of a generation. He had a unique ability to infuse every song he sang with a depth of feeling that spoke to the very soul of his listeners.… ועתה קחו לי מנגןברוך דיין האמת 🕯With a heavy heart, we mourn the loss of Michoel Schnitzler, the man, the legend, and the beloved voice of a generation. He had a unique ability to infuse every song he sang with a depth of feeling that spoke to the very soul of his listeners.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ועתה קחו לי מנגןברוך דיין האמת 🕯With a heavy heart, we mourn the loss of Michoel Schnitzler, the man, the legend, and the beloved voice of a generation. He had a unique ability to infuse every song he sang with a depth of feeling that spoke to the very soul of his listeners.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7YVzix4kgb

Yanky @Yanky_Pollak Michoel Schnitzler Z"L talks about how life has its ups and downs.



Michoel Schnitzler Z"L talks about how life has its ups and downs. https://t.co/JXxfmoPYUj

𝙿𝚎𝚜𝚊𝚌𝚑 Lattin @pesach_lattin BDE: It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Reb Michoel Schnitzler, ztl a beloved figure in the Chassidic music scene. Known for his soulful and heartfelt Yiddish melodies, Reb Michoel brought joy and inspiration to countless individuals across the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BDE: It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Reb Michoel Schnitzler, ztl a beloved figure in the Chassidic music scene. Known for his soulful and heartfelt Yiddish melodies, Reb Michoel brought joy and inspiration to countless individuals across the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VMTv3K5xbc

Dr. Shia Bochner @DrBochner Michoel Schnitzler was a fantastically talented artist. And oh boy did he have his finger on the pulse regarding the corruption in the Hasidic community. He was filled with love for everyone. Will be missed by so many especially those who derived so much comfort from his love Michoel Schnitzler was a fantastically talented artist. And oh boy did he have his finger on the pulse regarding the corruption in the Hasidic community. He was filled with love for everyone. Will be missed by so many especially those who derived so much comfort from his love

Legendary singer Michoel Schnitzler began his singing career at a young age

Michoel Schnitzler was born in 1961 in Brooklyn, New York, and began his singing career at a very young age. He gained popularity among the masses because of his soothing voice and ability to connect with audiences through his music.

Michoel was born in California to his father, Reb Meshulam Zusha Schnitzler, z”l, who was also niftar young. Reb Meshulam Zusha was the son of Harav Shraga Shmuel Schnitzler, zt”l, the Tchaba Rav.

He was a classic Chassidic singer who was popular for releasing a number of Yiddish melodies. During his career span, he released around 15 albums with over 150 songs and marked his final release in 2000.

His levaya will take place on Sunday in Monsey, New York.

