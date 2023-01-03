How old was Peter Rosalita during AGT season 16 audition? Meet the young singer as he will appear on AGT: All-Stars

America's Got Talent season 16 fame, Peter Rosalita from Abu Dhabi, UAE, was just 10 years old at the time of his audition. He was an instant hit with the judges and the audience as well.

A Filipino native, Peter Rosalita was born and brought up in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He is the only child of his father Ruel, who is a chef, and his mother Vilma, who works as a cashier. Peter has been singing since he was six and his parents have always supported him.

Peter, now 12, took to his Instagram to announce his comeback on America's Got Talent: All Stars 2023.

More about Peter Rosalita's journey on America's Got Talent season 16

Rosalita sang All by Myself by Celine Dion in the auditions and his talent took the judges by surprise. While they all gave him a standing ovation, the young contestant admitted that he was surprised listening to his voice because he was nervous during the performance.

Judge Howie Mendel said that Rosalita would go very far in this competition, while in Heidi Klum's opinion, "Mariah should watch out". Simon Cowell said he got goosebumps listening to his high notes and added:

"You have an amazing voice. An amazing personality. An amazing energy. Everyone is gonna fall in love with you after this audition."

The young contestant received a lot of love from people and even celebrities such as Celine Dion, as she reposted his audition video writing alongside "Bravo".

Peter Rosalita continued to give amazing performances in America's Got Talent season 16. When he sang I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston, the judges gave him a standing ovation. Klum said that she was a big fan of Houston and that he would have made her proud.

In the semifinals, Rosalita opened the show by singing Without You by Mariah Carey, despite a mishap in the beginning. Cowell shared that he got emotional thinking about his little boy while listening to the song.

His journey, however, came to an end in the semi-finals of AGT, as he didn't receive enough votes to make it to the finals.

After getting eliminated from the show, Peter Rosalita shared that he was shocked but just like any other 10-year-old would, he went back to his hotel room and played video games.

He also shared his feelings with The National and stated:

“I was shocked because I gave it my all in every performance and I was getting great responses from all the judges and audiences and I was [still] eliminated. But I am still happy that I got to have that experience."

More about Peter Rosalita ahead of his comeback on AGT: All Stars 2023

Peter Rosalita's parents noticed his talent when he was more involved in watching cartoons with music. His first show was at the Indywood Talent Hunt in 2019 when he was just 6 years old.

The young singer had his first solo concert at La Mere Dubai in January 2021. He won the Burjuman Mall's Rising Star competition in 2019 and was also a part of the Dubai Expo 2020.

Peter Rosalita was also invited to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he performed Never Enough by Loren Allred.

America's Got Talent: All Stars 2023, premiered on NBC on January 2. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel return as the judges and the show is being hosted by Terry Crews.

The opening act of the grand premiere was by The Bello Sisters' acrobatics act followed by nine more performances by AGT's best-of-all-time. Howie Mandel had the opportunity to give the Golden Buzzer to one of the acts. He chose The Balance Kids and sent them through to the finals, as he was so moved by their performance.

Poll : 0 votes