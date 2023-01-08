What happened between Mike Rogers and Matt Gaetz? Video shows U.S. rep. being restrained during House Speaker voting

On late night Friday, January 6, the situation almost became unmanageable on the House floor when US representative Mike Rogers was restrained by fellow congressman Richard Hudson. The incident took place after the former angrily confronted Florida representative Matt Gaetz during a House Speaker vote.
During the 14th Ballot, Gaetz declared his vote as "Present." The said action from the Florida congressman led to Republican Kevin McCarthy being one vote short of becoming the Speaker of the US House of Representatives. McCarthy's ally Rogers then almost started a scuffle and had to be held back.
In a video captured by C-SPAN, Rogers is seen frustrated at Gaetz and tries to get closer to him. As North Carolina representative Richard Hudson covers Rogers' mouth, the camera pans out from the scene to follow Kevin McCarthy walking away.
Netizens criticized Mike Rogers for lunging at Matt Gaetz after the House floor video went viral
After a video of the tense moments between both the Republican congressmen made its way to the internet, netizens did not take much time to put out their opinions online. Several individuals criticized Rogers for his behavior and Gaetz received appreciation for maintaining his composure during the heated exchange.
Many netizens accused Rogers of being drunk during his argument with a fellow lawmaker.
A user wrote:
"Mike Rogers needs to stop getting drunk at work!"
A Twitter user criticized Rogers for his mannerisms, as they said:
"Mike Rogers lunged at Matt Gaetz. This behavior is unacceptable for a member of Congress, much less a member of Congress in a leadership position."
Besides the criticism, many didn't hold back from making fun of the altercation as the video and pictures surfaced online. Here are some of the reactions:
Mike Rogers reveals what he said to Matt Gaetz
According to the New York Post, Rogers narrated the incident when he spoke to the publication on Saturday. The Alabama rep said:
"I was just exasperated that Matt was treating McCarthy so badly. So, I just walked over to the end the aisle a few feet away from where he was seated and said, 'Matt I am not going to forget this.' I was about to walk away when Richard Hudson grabbed me from behind and pulled me backward."
For the unversed, Matt Gaetz maintained his vote as "Present" for the final 15th Ballot. Kevin McCarthy, who failed to win the speakership in 14 rounds, was able to succeed in the 15th after Gaetz's vote lowered the threshold of the required mark.
McCarthy defeated Democratic nominee Marisa Wood to become the Speaker of the US House of Representatives.