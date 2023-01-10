What happened at Mt Baldy? Second hiker dies in two weeks after sliding 500-700 ft down icy steep

On Sunday, January 8, 2023, a female hiker on Mt. Baldy died after falling 500 to 700 feet on Baldy Bowl’s steep, icy hillside. Authorities confirmed that this was the second death within just two weeks.

Officials with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from the California Office of Emergency Services stating that a climber had just fallen and needed assistance. However, they were unable to save her.

Hiking enthusiasts have sustained several injuries over the past few weeks due to the icy conditions. Authorities have urged people to wear appropriate clothing and carry proper snow and ice gear while on expeditions.

Second hiker to have died on Mt. Baldy

On Sunday, January 8, authorities reported the death of a female hiker who fell down the icy slope of Mt. Baldy. According to the San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department, the woman was trekking a nearly nine-mile-long trail called the Baldy Bowl Trail. She slid on ice and fell from an estimated 500 to 700 feet ledge.

Authorities responded to an SOS call from a Garmin InReach, a satellite communicator device able to transmit coordinates in case of an emergency. A patrol helicopter located her on the side of a steep hillside with other hikers trying to aid her.

A medic was immediately lowered to aid her, after which the medic requested a hoist and transport due to the seriousness of her injuries. A second helicopter dropped off another medic and additional gear. However, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

Shortly after, the weather cleared up enough for the hoist to be completed. The hiker was flown to Sheriff’s Aviation and subsequently transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Office. The victim’s identity remains unknown as the authorities shared information with her next of kin.

Over the past two weeks, Mt. Baldy has seen the fall of two climbers who succumbed to their injuries. In a press release, the Sheriff’s department shared some advice for future adventurers. They said:

"Many fall victims are reported on the same mountain in the winter season. We encourage hikers to please come prepared and hike responsibly. Wear appropriate clothing for the colder weather conditions and have the proper snow and ice gear with you."

However, it is not all bad news. One woman, Ruth Woroniecki, 40, is recovering after miraculously surviving a nearly 200-foot fall while hiking near Cucamonga Peak, one of the highest found in the San Gabriel Mountains, on Christmas Eve.

