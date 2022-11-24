Where was Emily Sotelo found? Body of missing New Hampshire hiker identified by officials

Emily Sotelo, a 19-year-old hiker, was found dead on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at around 11 am ET. Her body was found on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette after she disappeared on November 20, 2022.

After extensive searches for three consecutive days, Sotelo’s body was found in the New Hampshire mountains. Items belonging to Emily were found on the trail, which eventually led the searchers to her body. At the time of her disappearance, Emily Sotelo was wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.

The exact cause of her death was not immediately known to the authorities. Later, they came to believe that Emily died due to exposure to the harsh climatic conditions.

Southern Law 🏴‍☠️ @kernelofwisdom Emily Sotelo recovered at Lafayette Brook headwaters. This is likely just North of Greenleaf Hut. Depending on wind may have been blown that way or lost trail & headed to valley town lights. Near the 1st peak she planned that day maybe bailing after hitting ridge. Very sad.

Massachusetts resident Emily Sotelo found dead on a hiking trail

Emily was reportedly last seen on Sunday at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia at 5 am by her mother, Olivera. The teen was supposed to be hiking on a popular trail in the area. Olivera said that the teen had prior hiking experience in the summer, but hadn't done so in the chilly climate.

The search task was conducted by several agencies that included the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, Mountain Rescue Service, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, New England K-9, the New Hampshire Army National Guard, Civil Air Patrol, and the White Mountain National Forest.

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal @gchahal Officials said the body of Emily Sotelo was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. Tracks and items belonging to her were found at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook.

NH Fish and Game Conservation released a statement that said that searchers spent two days looking for the teen before they found items belonging to her. Emily's tracks and some of her belongings were found near the headwaters of Lafayette Brook.

The statement added that they planned on focusing their search in the area on Wednesday, which was when they found the teen's body at around 11:15 am. They also noted that searchers faced a lot of issues while looking for Emily Sotelo owing to the low temperatures, snow and strong winds.

After they found Emily's body, authorities reportedly had to call a New Hampshire National Guard helicopter to retrieve her.

TADFIR 🎵 @WaltCast Happy Birthday to Emily Sotelo, may she be found safe. I have hiked Franconia Ridge but never in winter conditions. The entire hiking community is praying for her. She's posted in some groups that I'm in. A sad and scary story.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement's Major David Walsh said that while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire, it is important to be prepared for the unexpected.

He added that the hikers must know the weather conditions and dress for the weather. Walsh said that hikers should have extra clothes, food and water, along with a headlamp, a compass and a map to ensure to stay safe. He also stated that hikers should understand their limitations and turn back whenever it is required.

Sotelo was a sophomore at Vanderbilt University

According to WSMV-TV, Emily Sotelo was a student at Vanderbilt University. She was majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology. Sotelo was a resident of Westford, Massachusetts. Emily reportedly went to New Hampshire with her mother to spend Thanksgiving.

Jon Robberson @RobbersonJon



Like so many human experiences it can &does cut both ways



#EmilySotelo ? I keep thinking about her parents. Today is her 20th birthday. Many near death survivors testify that Jesus is present in those final moments. May His grace be sufficient

G.L. Black, vice provost and dean of students at Vanderbilt University, stated that Emily was an active member of the university community. She was the community service chair for the DORE Initiative and the PR chair for the Big Dore Lil Dore.

Sotelo's mother has described her as someone who enjoyed hiking. According to Emily Sotelo’s mother’s statement given to the Globe, the teen had four or five mountains left to check off her list.

