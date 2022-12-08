What happened to Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo? Tourist tragically killed by boat propeller in Colombia

26-year-old Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo died in a boating accident in Colombia, on November 28, 2022.

A gruesome video has now surfaced online that shows her last moments. Natalia lived in California and she was visiting White Watta beach on San Andrés Island, where the incident took place.

The video shows people on other boats and vessels screaming as Natalia bled profusely.

Trigger warning: The following video may contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

𝕲𝖎𝖑𝕮𝖆𝖑𝖉𝖊𝖗 @GilCalderXD Mujer muere al tirarse al mar para recuperar sus chancletas y es destrozada por hélice de embarcación en Colombia . Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo, de 26 años, de Columbia, murió luego de ser destrozada por la hélice de un bote después de saltar al agua para salvar sus chanclas Mujer muere al tirarse al mar para recuperar sus chancletas y es destrozada por hélice de embarcación en Colombia . Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo, de 26 años, de Columbia, murió luego de ser destrozada por la hélice de un bote después de saltar al agua para salvar sus chanclas https://t.co/Vh07MXz6bD

Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo was rescued by a jet ski and rushed to the hospital

As mentioned before, 26-year-old Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo from Cali was visiting White Watta Beach on November 27, 2022. According to the Miami Herald, she got in a boat along with her acquaintances.

Natalia left her flip-flops behind, so she jumped into the water to bring them back. Soon after, the 26-year-old tourist accidentally got struck by the propeller of the boat. She sustained serious injuries and started bleeding heavily from her lower body.

The viral footage was captured through a phone and shows the sea water turning red with blood. Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo was rescued by a jet ski and taken to a hospital at 5.30 pm local time.

Despite multiple surgeries and blood transfusions, she suffered a fatal heart attack and succumbed to her injuries on November 28, 2022. She was pronounced dead at 2.30 am local time.

Suzie S @suziesuchi California woman, 26, dies after getting caught in boat propeller while trying to retrieve sandals from sea. Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo jumped into the sea and was immediately sucked into the boat's propeller causing her to sustain horrific injuries meaww.com/california-wom… California woman, 26, dies after getting caught in boat propeller while trying to retrieve sandals from sea. Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo jumped into the sea and was immediately sucked into the boat's propeller causing her to sustain horrific injuries meaww.com/california-wom…

Reports state that the boat in question was carrying two crew members and 24 tourists at the time of Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo's fatal accident.

Colombia's maritime authority spoke about the incident and said:

“The vessel has been immobilized and its two crew members have been placed at the disposal of the relevant authorities by the Coast Guard of the Colombian Navy as part of the due process of investigation."

Authorities are also requesting swimmers to stay away from moving boats and alert the crew before getting in the water. The boat along with the crew members is currently under investigation.

Boat accidents in the recent past

Many boat accidents have been reported this year, with this case being the latest one. In March, 22-year-old Lindsey Partridge died when a rough wave crashed the boat she was in. 31-year-old Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez died from hitting a propeller earlier this year.

Just a few months ago, another horrific boat accident took place. Like Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo, Lana Batochir (34) sustained severe injuries to her feet after getting struck by a boat propeller on Lake Michigan. She is from Chicago and is a mother of two.

Steven Graves @StevenGravesTV



Lana Batochir, injured in "Playpen" accident, speaks out for first time about moment boat propeller severed her feet cbsnews.com/chicago/news/w… “I am going to accept that my life is changed forever.”Lana Batochir, injured in "Playpen" accident, speaks out for first time about moment boat propeller severed her feet @cbschicago “I am going to accept that my life is changed forever.”Lana Batochir, injured in "Playpen" accident, speaks out for first time about moment boat propeller severed her feet @cbschicago cbsnews.com/chicago/news/w…

Recalling the terrible incident, Lana said:

“I thought I was dying. I fought for my life for seconds which felt like minutes. I began to drown, I couldn’t swim.”

She further added:

“Anyone who knows me knows that I love to dance, love music, and enjoy life itself with family. My life has completely changed because of one unfortunate tragedy.”

Batochir mentioned that she had to get her legs amputated and also undergo nerve surgery after the injuries she sustained.

Poll : 0 votes