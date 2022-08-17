WATCH: Heavy police presence outside hospital as Miami-Dade police officer is shot during car chase

In a recent exchange of gunfire on Monday, August 15, a Miami-Dade police officer was severely injured after being shot in the head. Following this, an armed robbery suspect was allegedly killed.

Reports from Miami-Dade Police Department suggested that the shootout occurred in Liberty City, and the officer remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Tuesday, August 16. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

R A W S A L E R T S @rawsalerts : Miami-Dade police officer shot and is in critical condition after car chase



#Miami | #Florida



There’s a heavy police presence outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital after a Miami-Dade officer was shot in the head while doing a car chase he is in critical condition #BREAKING : Miami-Dade police officer shot and is in critical condition after car chaseThere’s a heavy police presence outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital after a Miami-Dade officer was shot in the head while doing a car chase he is in critical condition 🚨#BREAKING: Miami-Dade police officer shot and is in critical condition after car chase 📌#Miami | #FloridaThere’s a heavy police presence outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital after a Miami-Dade officer was shot in the head while doing a car chase he is in critical condition https://t.co/OY3lr0teAo

Officials said in a statement on Tuesday:

"the officer was in very, very critical condition."

Reportedly, a sizable number of officers was seen standing by the ER entrance at JMH to support their colleague.

Karli Barnett @KarliBarnett



We have confirmed from MDPD that one of their officers was injured. A law enforcement source tells Large crowd of officers standing by the ER entrance at JMH Ryder Trauma Center.We have confirmed from MDPD that one of their officers was injured. A law enforcement source tells @CBSMiami the officer was shot. Large crowd of officers standing by the ER entrance at JMH Ryder Trauma Center. We have confirmed from MDPD that one of their officers was injured. A law enforcement source tells @CBSMiami the officer was shot. https://t.co/Iubm3KyNko

Miami-Dade Police Chief Alfredo Ramirez said:

“I ask our community to please stand as one and pray. We have hard days ahead of us. We have to do this together as one, as a community, as a law enforcement family. Right now all I ask for is prayers and good thoughts, and unity.”

A detailed look into the altercation between the suspect and the police officer

According to MDPD, the incident began when detectives with the Robbery Intervention Detail saw a car that had been used in an armed robbery near Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

Following an alleged armed robbery close to the Liberty City area, the offender crashed his car into a police cruiser and another car as he attempted to flee. The statement said:

"An altercation ensued and shots were fired resulting in both the officer and subject shot."

Reportedly, the unnamed suspect died during the incident. However, three civilians present in the car, who weren't in critical condition, were sent to a local hospital.

A witness revealed to sources:

"The car that they was chasing run into the white car...it was a very strong hit. The police cam...it was like 15 cars came, and when they got out, they start shooting at him. I couldn’t see them shooting at him, but they was shooting. I heard like 20 shots."

A team of prosecutors visited the gunshot scene and the hospital, according to Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. Shattered by the incident, she said:

“At this time, I am asking our community to pray for the officer, his family and colleagues."

Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, tweeted about the shooting:

"I ask everyone in our city and county to please pray for the officer and his family."

Mayor Francis Suarez @FrancisSuarez I can confirm a police-involved shooting of a Miami Dade county police officer at 62 street and NW 7 Ave in the City of Miami. @MiamiPD assisting county police in the investigation. I ask everyone in our city and county to please pray for the officer and his family. I can confirm a police-involved shooting of a Miami Dade county police officer at 62 street and NW 7 Ave in the City of Miami. @MiamiPD assisting county police in the investigation. I ask everyone in our city and county to please pray for the officer and his family.

Chief Alfredo Ramirez said he was unable to provide further information about the suspect and the officer since the case is being handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande