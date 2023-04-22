What happened to Noah Evans? Marine Recruit dies at Parris Island boot camp 

Noah Evans, a Marine Corps recruit, died during a physical fitness test at Parris Island boot camp in South Carolina this week, authorities said in a statement. In a press release, the United States Marine Corps said that on Tuesday, April 18, Private First Class Noah Evans, 21, a recent recruit from Georgia, died while conducting a physical fitness test aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the authorities, who claimed they are still looking into the situation.

The United States Marine Corps released a statement on Wednesday, April 19, announcing the death of a recruit, Noah Evans, who was assigned to Mike Company’s 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment.

Noah Evans is the fourth marine to die at the base in Parris Island in two years

While officials are yet to disclose additional information on Noah Evans' death, USA Today reported that the Marine Corps issued a statement extending their condolences to Evans’ family. The statement read:

"Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and the Marines and staff of Mike Co."

Noah Evans' death has raised concerns, as USA Today reported that he is the fourth Marine recruit to die at the base in two years. In June 2021, Marine Private First Class. Dalton Beals, 19, died while at boot camp on Parris Island, South Carolina, due to hyperthermia.

An investigation into Beals's death revealed that the marine died after a rigorous 54-hour challenge known as "The Crucible," which reportedly took place in 90-plus degree temperatures at Parris Island Bootcamp.

The report stated that Beals's death was avoidable and held the unnamed drill instructor accountable for the incident.

As per the Marine Corps Times, after investigations into Beals’s death had concluded last year, Brig. Gen. Walker Field, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruitment Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, was considering whether or not to charge the drill instructor for the incident.

At the time, Maj. Philip Kulczewski, a spokesman for Parris Island, South Carolina, said in a statement:

“An Article 32 hearing has been conducted and a Preliminary Hearing Officer Report has been provided to the Commanding General of MCRD Parris Island/Eastern Recruiting Region, which includes recommendations as to referral of court-martial charges.”

He added:

“The Commanding General is considering the recommendations of that report at this time, and will decide as to referral of charges after consultation with legal counsel.”

Almost three months after Beals’ death, Pvt. Anthony Muñoz, 21, died September 7, 2021, in an apparent suicide on his first day of training on Parris Island after falling from a balcony. A few weeks later, Pfc. Brandon Barnish, 26, was found dead at the training depot on September 29 on Parris Island.

In a similar incident, Christopher Hutchings, a Colorado native, was found dead in his barracks at Camp Pendleton on February 5, 2023. Authorities said that Hutchings' death, which was deemed suspicious, was under investigation.

