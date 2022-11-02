What happened to Nohema Graber? Prosecutors reveal Iowa teens killed Spanish teacher over bad grades

On Tuesday, November 1, Iowa prosecutors accused two teens of murdering 66-year-old Spanish teacher Nohema Graber over the fact that they received bad grades.

According to the New York Post, the murder of Nohema Graber took place in the town of Fairfield on November 2, 2021. The teenagers, then 16-year-olds Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, have been accused of beating Graber to death with a baseball bat before dumping her body in a park.

Riccardo Holyfield @1rholyfield #JusticeMrsGraber @NTelevisa_com @karlaiberia He argued with that poor older woman for more than a year daily. No one came to her Aid and he Bragged about it all the time among his peers. Not staff nor campus officers who all witnessed and knew of this disrespect. #Justice4NohemaGraber @NTelevisa_com @karlaiberia He argued with that poor older woman for more than a year daily. No one came to her Aid and he Bragged about it all the time among his peers. Not staff nor campus officers who all witnessed and knew of this disrespect. #Justice4NohemaGraber #JusticeMrsGraber

NBC reported that Willard Miller is scheduled to stand trial on March 20, 2023, in Council Bluffs, while Jeremy Goodale is scheduled to stand trial on December 5, 2023, in Davenport. The teenagers, who are now 17-year-olds, will be tried as adults next year.

Miller and Goodale were seen leaving the park after allegedly murdering Nohema Graber

As per the Desmoines Register, the body of Nohema Graber was discovered on November 3, 2021, beneath a wheelbarrow, railroad ties and a tarpaulin.

ISEA @IowaSEA Statement of ISEA President Mike Beranek on the death of Fairfield educator Nohema Graber Statement of ISEA President Mike Beranek on the death of Fairfield educator Nohema Graber https://t.co/t6WKZvTkt5

Reportedly, on the day Graber was murdered, she had met Miller and Goodale in Fairfield High School. Subsequently, she is said to have driven her van to Fairfield Park for her daily walk.

According to court documents, Miller and Goodale followed her to the park before allegedly murdering her. The prosecutor's account states that in the aftermath of the alleged murder, Miller and Goodale were seen leaving the park in Graber's van.

Iowa authorities began to suspect that Miller and Goodale were behind the brutal killing. But while Miller initially claimed that he had participated in the murder, he said he did not play a direct role.

The court documents read:

"(Miller) later stated he had knowledge of everything but did not participate."

tylers_tacos_top @tylers_taco_top @EmpireCityMag After everything that has happened at school this year. I was not expecting anything like this. I’m a classmate of theirs, they seemed like normal kids from the outside. I can’t believe they’d do something like this to a wonderful person like her. She was always incredibly nice. @EmpireCityMag After everything that has happened at school this year. I was not expecting anything like this. I’m a classmate of theirs, they seemed like normal kids from the outside. I can’t believe they’d do something like this to a wonderful person like her. She was always incredibly nice.

Miller claimed that Nohema Graber had been killed by a gang of masked teenagers, who subsequently forced him to help them dispose of the body. He said that he only played a role in supplying the wheelbarrow and driving the Spanish teacher's vehicle out of the park.

However, authorities stated that an anonymous witness claimed that Goodale had boasted about perpetrating the murder in a Snapchat conversation, where he also implicated Miller as a direct participant.

In court documents filed by Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown, the lawyers outline the motive behind the alleged murder.

The statement read:

“The poor grade is believed to be the motive behind the murder of Graber which directly connects Miller."

Phyllis @pharris02 @EmpireCityMag This is 1st time I've seen this story. Their attorneys are asking for them to be tried as juveniles since they had never committed any crimes before and/or had never been in the system. So their 1st crime is murder? I don't think so. Shameful @EmpireCityMag This is 1st time I've seen this story. Their attorneys are asking for them to be tried as juveniles since they had never committed any crimes before and/or had never been in the system. So their 1st crime is murder? I don't think so. Shameful

Miller's defense attorney, Christine Branstad, has made efforts to suppress evidence collected by the authorities in the case. She claims that the search warrants used to search the teen's family home were invalid.

Branstad said:

"Law enforcement failed to provide information to the issuing magistrate to show the informant is reliable or that the information from the informant should be considered reliable.”

It has not been confirmed whether or not the search warrants shall be invalidated.

