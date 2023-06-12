What happened to Park Soo-ryun? Tributes pour in as Snowdrop actress dies aged 29 

On June 12, 2023, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Snowdrop actress Park Soo-ryun died an unfortunate death after falling down the stairs while she was on her way home. The reports also stated that doctors tried their best to save her but she was brain-dead.

As the news broke, Park Soo-ryun's fans were shocked and could not believe that the 29-year-old was no more. They took to social media to mourn the loss of a Snowdrop family member and pay tribute to the actress.

"We are saddened by the loss of actress Park Soo-ryun": Netizens emotional after hearing about the sudden demise of the star

Park Soo-ryun was hailed for her role in the hit Disney+ drama Snowdrop, where she played a key role alongside Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK' Jisoo. Apart from Snowdrop, she appeared in several musicals, showcasing her talent as a musician and an actor.

Upon hearing about the sudden demise of the actress, fans flooded social media and were reminded about how scary and unpredictable life can be. They paid tribute to the late star and said their final goodbye to her.

❄︎ ¥𝒶𝓃𝒶 ❄︎ 🕊️🪐 @hollysnowyy We lost another beautiful angel snowdrop fam Deepest condelence to her family & friends 🤍



The news also came as a shock to many Snowdrop fans as they witnessed the second death of a cast member of the drama. On January 5, 2022, the supporting Snowdrop actress Kim Mi-so passed away at the age of 29 leaving fans emotional and shocked.

After hearing about Park Soo-ryun's demise, her family decided to donate her organs so that other people could live through her. Park Soo-ryun's mother and father commented that they will be able to live comfortably after knowing that her heart is alive and beating in someone else's body.

As per Soompi, Park Soo-ryun's mother said:

"Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating."

Fans have been offering condolences to the actress and praying for her family.

In 2018, she made her debut by participating in a recital of the innovative musical Il tenore and subsequently showcased her talent in various other musicals like Finding Kim Jong Wook, Siddhartha, Passing Through Love, and The Day We Loved.

The mortuary for the late actress is situated at Suwon Hospital, which is part of the Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center. The funeral procession is scheduled to take place on June 13, 2023.

