What happened to Rapper Trouble? Atlanta-based artist reportedly murdered at 35

Trouble DTE, an Atlanta rapper, is reported to have died at the age of 35. According to multiple accounts, the Atlanta rapper, whose true name was Mariel Semonté Orr, was shot and died on Sunday morning (June 5).

His sister, as well as his ex-girlfriend, Alexis Skyy, verified the awful news. She shared a tweet from Trouble that he wrote just a few weeks ago shortly after she found out:

“Life short af dawg smh. Neva know when yo numba gon be called! Move wit grace. Be grateful. Forgive – don’t forget. Love yo ppl. Respect life! It can be all ova anyday! On Lord.”

Alexis Skyy shared a tweet from Trouble: "Life short af dawg smh. Neva know when yo numba gon be called! Move wit grace. Be grateful. Forgive – don't forget. Love yo ppl. Respect life! It can be all ova anyday! On Lord." She wrote: "I'm so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn't deserve this I'm praying for your kids and family Rip @TroubleDTE"

Authorities have currently sent out a warrant for a 33-year-old suspect, Jamichael Jones, who may have committed the homicide.

Meanwhile, tributes to the rapper are pouring in on social media.

Mike WILL Made-It, who signed Trouble with EarDrummers Entertainment in 2017, was among those who mourned his passing.

2 Chainz tweeted: "Mannnn you had my crying laughing at P party bruuu , real solid individual , shit crazy we gotta post this shit , i swear I hate the devil man and he out here working overtime. praying for your family and peace my brother ! Thugliffffe"

More details on the rapper Trouble's murder

Sheriff Canty said Jamichael Jones, 33, of Atlanta, was wanted on murder, home invasion, and aggravated assault warrants. Jones, the suspect, was involved in a "domestic crisis" with the woman Trouble was visiting, according to Canty, and he and Trouble never met.

He allegedly broke into the woman's home and opened fire, hitting Trouble in the chest once, according to Canty. On the spot, he was pronounced dead.The woman, who has not been recognised, was not said to be hurt.

Although no arrests have been made, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has obtained warrants for a suspect identified as 33-year-old Jamichael Jones of Atlanta in connection with the murder.

Jones is wanted for aggravated assault, criminal murder, and home invasion. He's suspected to be in the Atlanta and Jonesboro, Georgia, areas, according to authorities.

At a press conference on Sunday evening, spokeswoman Jedidia Canty said the shooting was an isolated incident that appeared to be domestic.

She went on to say that Trouble and Jones were acquainted with the woman they were visiting at the apartment complex.

Exploring the late rapper's legacy

Mariel Semonté Orr, or Trouble, was born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 4, 1987. He was always a hip-hop enthusiast. He has always aspired to be a great superstar and to demonstrate to his friends and family that he can work hard and achieve his goals no matter what.

He began rapping at a very young age. He became interested in hip-hop when he was fourteen years old. Rapper DTE's music career spanned a decade, beginning in April 2011 with the release of his mixtape December 17th. In 2011, he began his professional career as a rapper. His net worth in the last 11 years is estimated to have grown to $1 million.

However, throughout his career, he has earned a lot of names, fame, and money. In the process, he made a lot of enemies.

On December 17, 2011, he released his first mixtape, which ranked No. 23 in Complex magazine's list of The 25 Best Mixtapes of 2011. The mixtape included the song Bussin, which was remixed by rappers Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame, and Trae tha Truth.

Young Thug Fan Page: "Thief in the Night will forever be a classic RIP Trouble"

He was featured on Lupe Fiasco's album Tetsuo & Youth in 2015, along with Glasses Malone, Trae tha Truth, Billy Blue, Buk, and Fam-Lay on the song Chopper. He made an appearance on rapper YFN Lucci's song Key to the Streets in 2016, which peaked at number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100.

However, Rapper and Label Veli Sosa filmed a music video for Straight Out from his 2016 mixtape Skoobzilla Kanye Like A featuring Reese DaGreat in North Carolina in March 2016.

Educated~Not Indoctrinated. @TheHBICisBack



What's up with that?



Well, RIP Trouble, 34 is WAY is young to be passing on to the other side. Power 106 @Power106LA 🏽🕊 🏽

•

📸: Getty Images According to multiple reports, Atlanta rapper Trouble has passed away at the age of 34. We are sending our condolences and prayers to his fans, closest friends, and his family.🏽🕊📸: Getty Images According to multiple reports, Atlanta rapper Trouble has passed away at the age of 34. We are sending our condolences and prayers to his fans, closest friends, and his family. 🙏🏽🕊🙏🏽 •📸: Getty Images https://t.co/ts9n0S0lBH Is it just me, or do rappers such as Trouble seem to be dying at a very young age these days?What's up with that?Well, RIP Trouble, 34 is WAY is young to be passing on to the other side. twitter.com/Power106LA/sta… Is it just me, or do rappers such as Trouble seem to be dying at a very young age these days?What's up with that?Well, RIP Trouble, 34 is WAY is young to be passing on to the other side. twitter.com/Power106LA/sta…

He was a married man. He had a son in 2017. He was arrested for drug possession. He was released in 2018, and that same year he purchased a home for his parents.

