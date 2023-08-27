What happened to Ryan Preece? Car crash accident video sparks concern online

Ryan Preece, a professional car racing driver from the United States, recently met with a catastrophic accident at Daytona in which his car flipped multiple times at high speeds. Preece is presently a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver for Stewart-Haas Racing, driving the No. 41 Ford Mustang.

On Saturday night, August 26, with only five laps remaining, Preece's No. 41 car collided with teammate Chase Briscoe's car. The former's car lifted off the ground almost instantly, exited the Daytona International Speedway track, was propelled into a chaotic series of flips, and crashed into the Daytona infield.

The situation worsened as his car flipped 10 times before crashing on the infield grass. Fortunately, he was able to get out of the car following the terrifying collision over the last laps of the Coke Zero 400.

Ryan Preece’s fans and followers show concern for his safety following his car crash

Thankfully Ryan Preece seems ok now (Image via X / @NASCARonNBC / Getty Images)

A car being turned upside down is one of the scariest sights on a NASCAR racetrack. With the number of spins his car just took, driver Ryan Preece is lucky to have survived the crash without any severe injuries.

The incident occurred with six laps remaining in the 160-lap race. According to NASCAR officials, Preece's car flew airborne and flipped around 10 times after an accidental bump with Chase Briscoe's car that sent him across the track and into the infield grass.

Medics and safety personnel immediately went to the side of the #41 Stewart Haas Racing car, but Preece was able to climb out before lying down on a stretcher. He was then taken to the track's infield care center.

The incident happened at the finish of the race at Daytona, forcing the race to go into overtime. According to Preece's personal public relations, he was awake and alert but "obviously shaken" following the collision.

After the incident, the race resumed with two laps remaining. Chris Buescher was propelled to the lead by his Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing teammate Brad Keselowski and won his third race of the season.

Following this accident, netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to pray for his safety. Some even went to the comment section of the video uploaded by NASCAR to express their concern for his safety.

Ryan Preece has been released from the hospital

After the accident, Ryan Preece was treated by the AMR Safety Team and placed on a stretcher before being taken by ambulance to the infield care center.

Following the race, NBC reported that Preece was taken to a local hospital for additional evaluation. According to NASCAR's official news page, he has been evaluated and released from the hospital as well.

Preece had been racing third a few circuits before the incident and had shifted to the inside line, but he ended up towards the back of the lead pack after being forced to race in the middle lane with no drafting support.

Preece's crash officially eliminated him from the NASCAR playoffs after a difficult 2023 season, as he faced a must-win scenario in the regular season finale at Daytona. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Chris Buescher won the race, while Bubba Wallace took the final playoff spot.