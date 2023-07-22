NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Pocono Raceway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR all three national series are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long triangular-shaped race track on Saturday (July 22) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Pocono Raceway.

A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 2:35 pm ET and 3:20 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the HighPoint.com 400 on Sunday.

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Josh Berry takes the pole, Xfinity Series is scheduled for the 225-mile main event at 5:30 pm ET. The Truck Series race is also scheduled for a 150-mile race.

Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 11% chance of rain with cloudy weather with a high of 74 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Pocono Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s all three national series at the Pocono Raceway:

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Garage open

9 am ET: Truck Series

9 am ET: Cup Series

2:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

12 pm ET: Truck Series race (60 laps, 150 miles)

2:35 pm ET – 3:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice

3:20 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5:30 pm ET: Xfinity race (90 laps, 225 miles)

All Saturday track activities at Pocono will be broadcast on USA Network, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway:

Group A

JJ Yeley - 35.100

Noah Gragson - 32.800

Ty Dillon - 30.050

Aric Almirola - 26.200

Harrison Burton - 25.000

Austin Cindric - 24.600

Todd Gilliland - 22.500

Erik Jones - 19.050

AJ Allmendinger - 18.750

Ross Chastain - 16.900

Christopher Bell - 16.200

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 15.600

Michael McDowell - 15.500

Ryan Blaney - 14.050

Bubba Wallace - 11.150

Brad Keselowski - 8.150

Denny Hamlin - 6.950

Joey Logano - 5.250

Group B

Cole Custer - 34.350

BJ McLeod - 32.750

Corey LaJoie - 29.950

Ryan Preece - 26.000

Kyle Busch - 24.850

Ty Gibbs - 23.700

Justin Haley - 19.200

Austin Dillon - 18.850

Chase Briscoe - 17.500

Daniel Suarez - 16.750

Alex Bowman - 16.050

Chris Buescher - 15.600

Chase Elliott - 14.050

William Byron - 13.750

Tyler Reddick - 8.450

Kevin Harvick - 7.100

Kyle Larson - 5.800

Martin Truex Jr - 1.000