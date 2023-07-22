NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Pocono Raceway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR all three national series are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long triangular-shaped race track on Saturday (July 22) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the Pocono Raceway.
A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled practice and qualifying session on Saturday at 2:35 pm ET and 3:20 pm ET, respectively, which will be followed by the HighPoint.com 400 on Sunday.
After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying, where Josh Berry takes the pole, Xfinity Series is scheduled for the 225-mile main event at 5:30 pm ET. The Truck Series race is also scheduled for a 150-mile race.
Saturday’s weather forecast predicts a 11% chance of rain with cloudy weather with a high of 74 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Pocono Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s all three national series at the Pocono Raceway:
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Garage open
9 am ET: Truck Series
9 am ET: Cup Series
2:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
12 pm ET: Truck Series race (60 laps, 150 miles)
2:35 pm ET – 3:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice
3:20 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
5:30 pm ET: Xfinity race (90 laps, 225 miles)
All Saturday track activities at Pocono will be broadcast on USA Network, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway:
Group A
- JJ Yeley - 35.100
- Noah Gragson - 32.800
- Ty Dillon - 30.050
- Aric Almirola - 26.200
- Harrison Burton - 25.000
- Austin Cindric - 24.600
- Todd Gilliland - 22.500
- Erik Jones - 19.050
- AJ Allmendinger - 18.750
- Ross Chastain - 16.900
- Christopher Bell - 16.200
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 15.600
- Michael McDowell - 15.500
- Ryan Blaney - 14.050
- Bubba Wallace - 11.150
- Brad Keselowski - 8.150
- Denny Hamlin - 6.950
- Joey Logano - 5.250
Group B
- Cole Custer - 34.350
- BJ McLeod - 32.750
- Corey LaJoie - 29.950
- Ryan Preece - 26.000
- Kyle Busch - 24.850
- Ty Gibbs - 23.700
- Justin Haley - 19.200
- Austin Dillon - 18.850
- Chase Briscoe - 17.500
- Daniel Suarez - 16.750
- Alex Bowman - 16.050
- Chris Buescher - 15.600
- Chase Elliott - 14.050
- William Byron - 13.750
- Tyler Reddick - 8.450
- Kevin Harvick - 7.100
- Kyle Larson - 5.800
- Martin Truex Jr - 1.000