What happened to Sarah Tomlinson? Tributes pour in as beloved ABC radio star passes away

ABC radio star Sarah Tomlinson passed away on November 8, 2022, from a severe anaphylactic shock. Before her death, Tomlinson fell ill and was on leave at the time.

Her friends expressed their grief, calling her generous and passionate about her work. ABC journalist Christopher Testa stated that Sarah could joke and pun in any situation. ARN presenter Jennie Lenman said that Tomlinson was calm, rational and kind. She also tweeted about the latter's death.

Liz Rymill @PenolaStation #abc Heartbreaking to learn of the passing of ABC’s @sarah_tomlinson …a shining light with a true talent for storytelling and making us all laugh Heartbreaking to learn of the passing of ABC’s @sarah_tomlinson …a shining light with a true talent for storytelling and making us all laugh 💔 #abc https://t.co/Rx6iSeuREm

According to ABC journalist Tyrone Dalton, Sarah Tomlinson was in love with her craft and shared her passion with several people. Australian environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said that Sarah was hardworking, smart, generous, and passionate about community radio.

What is anaphylaxis? Sarah Tomlinson's cause of death explored

Sarah Tomlinson died from anaphylaxis, a fatal and life-threatening allergic reaction. It occurs in a few seconds or minutes when someone is exposed to anything allergic like peanuts or bee stings.

The problem causes the immune system to release chemicals, causing someone to go into shock. There is also a drop in blood pressure and the airways become narrow, making it difficult to breathe. Common signs and symptoms include rapid and weak pulses, skin rashes, nausea, and vomiting.

Sarah Tomlinson died from anaphylaxis (Image via MortyAUS/Twitter)

It is caused mostly by food, medication, insect venom, and latex. The symptoms occur a few minutes after being exposed to an allergen. Sometimes it can take half an hour or more and could be delayed by several hours.

The risk factors for the disease remain unknown, but it can happen to someone who has already had anaphylaxis once. It is also common in those who have allergies or asthma alongside those who have heart disease and an irregular accumulation of a type of white blood cells.

Anaphylaxis can be prevented by wearing a medical alert necklace or bracelet, which will indicate if someone is allergic to any drugs or substances. Those who are allergic to stinging injects can wear long-sleeved clothes and avoid walking barefoot on grass, wearing bright colors, using colognes or scented lotions, and drinking open soda cans outdoors.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Sarah Tomlinson gained recognition all these years for her work in the radio industry. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise.

Catherine Zengerer @Catherine_Zen It’s hard to write this. Vale to my dear friend @sarah_tomlinson . She’s left behind a devastated community of people right around the world who she has touched in one way or another, whether in her radio career or outside of it. Once you’re in Sarah’s life you’re in it forever It’s hard to write this. Vale to my dear friend @sarah_tomlinson. She’s left behind a devastated community of people right around the world who she has touched in one way or another, whether in her radio career or outside of it. Once you’re in Sarah’s life you’re in it forever 💔 https://t.co/S3uVzvcyCI

Her life was full, her jokes were hilarious/cringe-y, and her voice had that beautiful husk.

She was everyone's cheerleader and the greatest gift-giver.

I will miss her everything It is with deep sadness I reflect on the life of my dear cousin, idol and friend @sarah_tomlinson Her life was full, her jokes were hilarious/cringe-y, and her voice had that beautiful husk.She was everyone's cheerleader and the greatest gift-giver.I will miss her everything It is with deep sadness I reflect on the life of my dear cousin, idol and friend @sarah_tomlinsonHer life was full, her jokes were hilarious/cringe-y, and her voice had that beautiful husk.She was everyone's cheerleader and the greatest gift-giver.I will miss her everything❤️ https://t.co/muK9hfhrxg

elizabeth byrne @ElizabethJByrne twitter.com/seanwales01/st… Sean Wales @seanwales01 twitter.com/PenolaStation/… My boss for most of my time in Horsham. A kind and caring person, she led multiple bureaus with empathy and respect. We laughed over uniquely Mallee-inspired jokes, and she was always up for non-work related chats. Someone who I went to for advice in the years since I left. My boss for most of my time in Horsham. A kind and caring person, she led multiple bureaus with empathy and respect. We laughed over uniquely Mallee-inspired jokes, and she was always up for non-work related chats. Someone who I went to for advice in the years since I left. ❤️❤️ twitter.com/PenolaStation/… I didn’t even know Sarah Tomlinson, and she sent the most lovely encouraging message during the Lehrmann trial, when I was at my most stressed. If you are going to leave a mark…that’s the way to do it. What a big loss. I didn’t even know Sarah Tomlinson, and she sent the most lovely encouraging message during the Lehrmann trial, when I was at my most stressed. If you are going to leave a mark…that’s the way to do it. What a big loss. ♥️ twitter.com/seanwales01/st…

Alexandra Treloar @treloar_alex You loved a tweet almost as much as you loved dressing up, 50’s fashion, red frogs, theatre, the ABC and puns. Thank you Tommo. @sarah_tomlinson You loved a tweet almost as much as you loved dressing up, 50’s fashion, red frogs, theatre, the ABC and puns. Thank you Tommo. @sarah_tomlinson https://t.co/6sMTutfXdL

Christopher Testa @cmtesta Christopher Testa @cmtesta A big ABC family will dearly miss our great friend @sarah_tomlinson . Sarah had the right joke or pun for any moment and loved getting on the tools to film reporters’ first live crosses. She was a great supporter from when I walked into @radioadelaide wanting to learn the ropes. A big ABC family will dearly miss our great friend @sarah_tomlinson. Sarah had the right joke or pun for any moment and loved getting on the tools to film reporters’ first live crosses. She was a great supporter from when I walked into @radioadelaide wanting to learn the ropes. https://t.co/x98El43YsH Just to add to this, Sarah Tomlinson was also a very fierce advocate for Mildura, the Mallee and Wimmera and did a lot behind the scenes to push for news coverage in an oft-forgotten part of Victoria to be expanded. It’s an important legacy in the communities she loved very much. twitter.com/cmtesta/status… Just to add to this, Sarah Tomlinson was also a very fierce advocate for Mildura, the Mallee and Wimmera and did a lot behind the scenes to push for news coverage in an oft-forgotten part of Victoria to be expanded. It’s an important legacy in the communities she loved very much. twitter.com/cmtesta/status…

Tyrone Dalton @tyronedalton A fellow purveyor of bad jokes and an all-round awesome human being who always had your back. @sarah_tomlinson loved her craft and loved to share that passion with so many people; journos and the audience. You'll be dearly missed. A fellow purveyor of bad jokes and an all-round awesome human being who always had your back. @sarah_tomlinson loved her craft and loved to share that passion with so many people; journos and the audience. You'll be dearly missed. https://t.co/WteIUONQ8h

A remarkable journo, with a deep passion for regional communities and a razor sharp wit - which left me doubled over laughing multiple times a day.



I’ll have a red frog in your honour. Vale. Gutted to learn the incredible @sarah_tomlinson is no longer with us.A remarkable journo, with a deep passion for regional communities and a razor sharp wit - which left me doubled over laughing multiple times a day.I’ll have a red frog in your honour. Vale. Gutted to learn the incredible @sarah_tomlinson is no longer with us.A remarkable journo, with a deep passion for regional communities and a razor sharp wit - which left me doubled over laughing multiple times a day.I’ll have a red frog in your honour. Vale.

Sarah started her career as a broadcaster when she was 14 years old and spent several years in community radio. She then joined ABC and presented music, current affairs, and emergency coverage and was a radio trainer and lecturer from Adelaide.

She was interested in cooking, reading, theater, music, and arts. She was also passionate about supporting her local community. She hosted Mornings and Regional Drive for ABC South Australia and Broken Hill for a long time.

Tomlinson's survivors include her family members, whose identities are yet to be disclosed.

