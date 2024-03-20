What happened to Savannah and Kaden Kriger? Amber alert Texas toddler reportedly found dead alongside mother in ditch

Kaden Kriger, a three-year-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert, is believed to be connected to the discovery of two bodies found near a northwest San Antonio park, as announced by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning, March 19. His mother, 32-year-old Savannah Kriger, has been identified as the primary suspect in his disappearance.

As the search intensified, law enforcement officials, working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety, hoped to locate the missing child. Tragically, their efforts led to a heartbreaking discovery.

Savannah Kriger and her young son Kaden were found deceased at Tom Slick Park in San Antonio. Savannah's white 2023 Lincoln Aviator was found abandoned at the park, and their lifeless bodies were discovered nearby, submerged in a ditch.

Bodies of Kaden Kriger and Mother Found in San Antonio

Law enforcement located Kriger's vehicle at a park near her residence late Monday night. The following morning, deputies made a discovery, finding two bodies in a drainage ditch along with a firearm, as detailed by Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar during a press conference.

Salazar mentioned that a firearm recovered at the scene is believed to have been used in the tragic deaths. "We are operating under the premise that it is Savannah [Kriger] and the child we have found. There is some evidence that there may have been some gunshots fired," as stated by Salazar.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is treating the incident as a homicide, with Savannah Kriger considered as the primary suspect, according to Salazar. He explained that authorities received a welfare check call Monday evening regarding Kriger's residence in northwest San Antonio.

When deputies visited Kriger's home on Monday, it was unoccupied. Concerns escalated when family members expressed their inability to contact Kriger and her three-year-old. After she left work early to pick up Kaiden from daycare for a doctor's appointment.

Inside Kriger's residence, deputies discovered details that raised concerns regarding the welfare of both the child and Savannah, according to Salazar.

He further mentioned that attempts to contact Kriger via her cell phone were unsuccessful as it was going to voicemail, and her location services were turned off.

Kaden Kriger's father is currently cooperating with the investigation. Salazar suspected that there was an ongoing custody dispute between the parents of Kaden Kriger, the three-year-old child.