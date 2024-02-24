What happened to Carissa Davis? Texas woman accuses Audrii Cunningham's alleged killer of attacking her as a child

Carissa Davis, a victim of the man charged with Audrii Cunningham's murder, has come forward with unsettling details about her own assault. In 2007, at the age of 10, Davis was targeted by Don Steven McDougal during a family gathering in Brazoria County, Texas.

Davis recounts the incident where McDougal, then 42, attempted to undress her. Legal records obtained by KHOU 11, NBC 15, and Houston Public Media reveal McDougal was convicted of enticing a child, pleading no contest to two counts related to the incident.

As McDougal now faces capital murder charges for Audrii Cunningham's death, his history raises concerns about his past actions. Davis's account adds complexity to the ongoing investigation, highlighting potential dangers posed by the accused individual.

Survivor details assault by Audrii Cunningham's alleged killer

Carissa Davis, a survivor of the man accused of killing Audrii Cunningham, has come forward with chilling details about her own traumatic encounter with Don Steven McDougal. The shocking incident occurred during a family gathering in Brazoria County, Texas, where McDougal's sisters, friends of Davis's family, brought him along.

Davis vividly recalls the night in 2007 when McDougal entered their room, where she was asleep next to her cousin. In a disturbing turn of events, McDougal pushed her cousin away and approached Davis on the bed. As she recounted to ABC 13, McDougal attempted to undress her, prompting her immediate reaction.

"(He) tried to take down my pants, and I immediately jumped up at that moment," Davis revealed. Confronting McDougal, she questioned his awareness of her age, exclaiming, "Do you know how old I am?" Attempting to escape, Davis found herself pursued by McDougal.

In a courageous act of self-defense, Davis recounted, "He grabbed me, and when he did, I just swung my arm, and I hit him." McDougal, in his 20s at the time, persisted in searching for Davis throughout the house. She managed to seek refuge with her aunt, expressing her fear of McDougal before he could locate her.

Audrii Cunningham's alleged attacker has prior conviction

Carissa Davis, who narrowly escaped an assault by Don Steven McDougal, the man accused of murdering Audrii Cunningham, expressed her shock and concern when McDougal's photo emerged after Audrii's disappearance. Davis, now haunted by the thought of what might have transpired had she not escaped, shared her distressing story with ABC 13.

Recalling the night of the incident, Davis revealed that everyone in the house was asleep, and she could have met Audrii's tragic fate. "I mean, my uncle's backyard was the woods. I mean, it could have been me," she reflected. Despite McDougal's conviction, which resulted in a two-year prison sentence, Davis believes he should have faced a longer incarceration, asserting that the leniency allowed Audrii's tragedy to unfold.

Expressing her disappointment, Davis stated, "I think Brazoria County definitely failed me and failed Audrii and possibly more." McDougal, who had significant contact with Audrii before her death, had lived on her family's property and often assumed responsibilities for her, including providing transportation to school, as authorities revealed.

Audrii Cunningham was last seen around 7 a.m. near her residence in Livingston on February 15, 2024, according to Polk County authorities. On February 20, 2024, her body was discovered in a river, tied to a large rock with a rope consistent with that found in McDougal's car days earlier, as per a charging document reviewed by PEOPLE.

McDougal remains in custody in Polk County, though details about any plea or legal representation are currently unclear.