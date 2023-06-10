“What happened to SCIENCE”: Olympus Spa Seattle forced to allow entry to transgender women after customer files complaint, leaves netizens outraged

Olympus Spa has been in the headlines recently after the Seattle District Court Judge ordered that the women-only spa should allow entry to transgender women. This order came after local trans activist Haven Wilvich filed a discrimination complaint against the spa.

The first complaint regarding this case was filed in February 2020 and soon after that, the Washington State Human Rights Commission (WSHRC) made the claim that the Olympus spa discriminated against the trans woman based on her sexual orientation.

It is worth noting that the Korean spa only accepts women as their customers and have mentioned that they accept transgender women if they have gone through post-operative sex confirmation surgery. As per the spa, the women-only rule is "essential for the safety, legal protection, and well-being of our customers.”

According to the court papers, "Wilvich is biologically male and has not undergone sex reassignment surgery." In light of that, the order by the Seattle District Court has left several social media users disgruntled, with one even questioning "what happened to SCIENCE, DNA, genetic code?"

Social media users react to the order (Image via snip from Twitter)

Internet users are outraged over the latest order by Seattle District Court in the Olympus Spa case

As the order to allow transgender women in the Korean Spa arrived, several netizens began agitating over the matter on social media:

Social media users react to the order (Image via snip from Twitter/ReduxxMag)

Social media users react to the order (Image via snip from Twitter/ReduxxMag)

Social media users react to the order (Image via snip from Twitter/ReduxxMag)

The Korean spa's owner has sued to reverse the court order

Myoon Woon Lee, the owner of Olympus Spa for 20 years sued to reverse the court's decision, saying that the recent order is against traditional values and can put their clientele at risk. Lee further added:

"Exposing female customers to male genitalia could subject Olympus Spa to criminal penalties."

In the complaint, Lee also said that the discrimination policy will require them to give service to n*de males and females in the same room and this violates the law and their religious convictions.

Meanwhile, in the ruling, the judge said,

"WSHRC defines sexual orientation as including those whose gender identity, self-image, appearance, behavior, or expression is different from that traditionally associated with the sex assigned to that person at birth."

Moreover, to overturn the ruling of this case, the judge has given the Korean Spa 30 days to file an amended complaint.

Poll : 0 votes