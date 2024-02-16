What happened to Scott Richards? Tributes pour in as WBRC anchor and journalist of 40 years passes away

Venerated journalist and news anchor Scott Richards passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The news was confirmed by his family in a message given to WBRC that he died after a "sudden medical emergency." Richards was an anchor at WBRC for over 40 years.

In an X post, the news agency wrote:

"Richards was an anchor at WBRC from 1981 to 2014. He retired in January of 2014 and will be cherished by this community."

Expand Tweet

Scott Richards has been named the Best News Anchor in Alabama nine times by The Associated Press and has also received the Silver Circle Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. According to Newsblues.com, he has anchored more than 18,000 evening news in 30 years, more than any news anchor in Birmingham, AL.

A Pennsylvania native, the journalist attended Wake Forest University before enlisting in the United States Army. He finished his studies at the University of Louisville after serving his time. In 1971, he started his broadcasting career while serving in the Army.

"TRUSTED his reporting": Internet users remember Scott Richards, express their loss

As news of Scott Richard's passing made their round online, netizens were quick to express their condolences to his family and friends. Twitter was flooded with messages from his peers, juniors, and viewers who grew up watching his program. Here are some comments seen on X reacting to the development:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @ZyDeCoAsTeR)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @FranklinOnAir)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Fox6Hardison)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @joshg_TV)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @spann)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @crimsonscholar)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @MikeDubberlyGDA)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @JdotMurray)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Fox6Steve)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @capricem37)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @FranklinOnAir)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @IfYouKnew73)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @CharlesHSmith)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @wsfa12news)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @John262024)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @MrDrew_Taylor)

More about Scott Richards

Richards was born and raised near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was assigned to the Panama Canal Zone after completing his basic training, where he worked in radio before rising to the position of anchor for the Southern Command Network.

After completing his education, he began working at WLKY-TV in Louisville, Kentucky, and later joined WKRC-TV in Cincinnati. There he would occasionally substitute for Nick Clooney, George Clooney's father. By 1981 he came to Birmingham, working as the evening news anchor for WBRC-TV.

Following his retirement, Richards returned to the industry as a contributor in 2020, working with CBS 42, writing and researching for the Inside This Week segment on the station.

Scott Richards is survived by his wife and two sons.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE