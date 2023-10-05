What happened at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Thailand? Active gun shooting captured live by a South Korean streamer leaves netizens frenzied

Barbie Jini, a South Korean streamer, started a live stream on Wednesday, October 4, through Afreeca TV to document her visit to Thailand's Siam Paragon shopping mall. While she was having lunch at one of the places in the mall, there were sudden loud noises which caused people to scream and run around in a panic.

Upon witnessing the chaos, Barbie Jini immediately got up and ran toward the mall's exit to escape the possibly dangerous incident. While she did suspect that it was a gun shooting, she was able to gather her thoughts better after coming out of the mall. As she exited the mall, the South Korean streamer exclaimed,

"It’s so scary. People are running away again."

Trigger Warning: The video below might be distressing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Netizens shocked after a South Korean streamer's live capture of the Siam Paragon shopping mall shooting in Thailand

At the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, three people were killed, and four were injured by a gun shooting initiated by a 14-year-old boy.

As the country mourned the loss of innocent lives and the others scarred by the event, netizens sparked debates as they discussed the accessibility of weapons to an underaged individual.

While much of the world's attention to the news was brought by official news channels, the viewers of the popular South Korean streamer Barbie Jini or BJ witnessed the incident's environment in real-time.

As the streamer went about her regular live-streaming activities, she sat at a stall in the Siam Paragon shopping mall. During her conversation with her viewers through the comment section, she was startled by glass shattering and gunshot noises.

Instinctively, after seeing people around her frantically run around while screaming, she started running towards the mall's exit to avoid encountering the incident. While running out, the South Korean streamer exclaimed,

"Why? Why? Why? What's going on?"

After taking some time to process the incident, she realized that it was the sound of a gunshot. She immediately quickened her pace and moved along in the crowd's direction.

"I think it's a gun. It's so scary. People are running away again," she said.

Once she was out of the mall, she explained to her viewers what she thought was happening. While she initially thought it was some sort of prank, when she saw a mother frantically run around with her baby in a stroller, she realized it was real gun-shooting and tried her best to come out of the area.

"Really, even if I was a little bit late. I could have been in big trouble if I had been a little late," the South Korean streamer said.

Much after the livestream, the streamer expressed her condolences to the victims of the tragic incident through her channel's bulletin board.

Thai news channels reported that approximately ten gunshots were heard, and the person guilty of the shooting was caught by the police soon after the incident.

The incident is still under investigation, and netizens have been consistently expressing their discomfort with the same while mourning for the victims.