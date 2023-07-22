What happened to Sydney Lohr? Community mourns as Saint Lawrence University student is killed in fatal crash

On Tuesday, July 18, 21-year-old Sydney Lohr died of injuries that she sustained after being in a fatal car crash on Saturday, July 14, while she was leaving her shift. The crash reportedly happened at around 11 pm local time, near the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

According to authorities, Lohr was trying to cross the road when she was hit by a vehicle. They further confirmed that they have not pressed any charges as of now, and are investigating the incident.

The Saint Lawrence University student's funeral details have now been released. According to her obituary, Sydney Lohr will be laid to rest on July 26 at around 10 am local time.

Who was Sydney Lohr? Condolence messages pour in from friends in wake of her untimely demise

Sydney Lohr was a graduate of Nichols and a rising Senior at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. She was pursuing a dual majors in psychology and government, and as per 2WGRZ, she was also on the executive board of the Chi-Omega sorority.

Her friends and co-workers posted condolence messages for her following her tragic death.

The fatal crash happened near a bar named Cole’s Buffalo, who also uploaded a heartfelt message on Facebook regarding the.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the tragic passing of one of our own, Sydney Lohr, following an accident that occurred on Saturday night. Sydney was a friend to all and we are devastated by this loss.”

The message further stated:

“Our hearts go out to her friends and family, with whom we are grieving alongside. Please be patient with us as we are processing this as best as we can. Rest in Peace Sydney, you are missed.”

Sydney’s family and friends have mentioned how heartbroken they are after her tragic demise. One student, who chose to stay anonymous, described the victim as “the most ALIVE person” they have met.

According to another student, identified as Elena L., Lohr was "an amazing human - as good as they come."

Brianne Roesser @SPECNewsBrianne



tributearchive.com/obituaries/284… I didn't know Sydney personally but she was our server at Cole's the afternoon before she died. She was so vibrant and energetic and friendly. I'm so sorry for the friends and family of this promising young woman. Some things just don't make sense.

One user named Denise uploaded a message on her obituary that read:

“I didn’t know this beautiful young lady but I feel compelled to offer my prayers for your strength in the days to come. My heart truly aches for you. May she rest in peace.”

Authorities are currently investigating the case and trying to find leads that could help them decipher what led to the fatal crash.