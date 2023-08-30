What happened to Terryson Jackson? Family mourns as flight paramedic killed in rescue helicopter crash

Captain Terryson Jackson, a paramedic with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was killed in a helicopter crash on Monday, August 28, 2023. He was a veteran in the department, having worked with it for 19 years.

He was accompanied in the helicopter by Daron Roche, a 37-year-old man who was the Pilot, and Michael Chaguaceda, a 31-year-old paramedic, both of whom are being treated and are expected to survive.

The helicopter experienced technical issues shortly after it took flight. Cell phone footage recorded by a witness shows that the tail of the chopper was damaged as it went down.

It was enveloped in flames and smoke, before it spun out and crashed into an apartment at 1021 North West 6th Avenue, destroying two apartments due to the ensuing fire. In addition to Terryson Jackson, another woman, who remains unidentified as of now, also lost her life in the tragic accident.

Terryson Jackson is being mourned by family and colleagues

Captain Terryson Jackson was a respected member of Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and was well-liked by his colleagues. He lost his life after the helicopter that he was flying in experienced a mechanical failure, which led to a distress signal.

Two others who accompanied him were able to crawl to safety in the aftermath of the crash, but Jackson lost his life. Terryson Jackson is being mourned by his father, Oliver Jackson, who told NBC6 the following:

"We had just spoken an hour before that incident, and I mean he was doing well, he was excited about going to work, and he said to me, 'Dad, I will call you, I will speak later…And then, we haven't had a conversation since, and the travesty is we are not gonna have a conversation again… We're distraught over his death, but the life he lived, and the responsibility that he had towards humanity, we are truly delighted in the life that he lived ."

Gregory Tony, Sheriff of Broward, has made a statement regarding the loss of Terryson Jackson. The Sheriff knew Jackson personally and claimed that the late paramedic’s passion for the job was unparalleled. In the words of Gregory Tony:

“Captain Jackson proudly served the people of Broward County for 19 years. He began his fire rescue career in March 2004 in Deerfield Beach and joined the BSO family in October 2011 when the two agencies merged…As a flight paramedic, he impacted the community daily, providing critical patients with the highest pre-hospital care…He consistently showed an unmatched passion for the job."

In honor of his service, Terryson Jackson has been posthumously promoted to the position of battalion chief, as confirmed by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue. The accident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.