What happened to Tobias Perkins Jr? Georgia mother's boyfriend charged in connection to 6-year-old brutal death

Tobias Perkins Jr., a 6-year-old boy, was pronounced dead after being taken to an Atlanta fire station, according to the city’s police department. The incident occurred on March 19, at 11:17 p.m., when officers responded to reports of an unresponsive child at an Atlanta Fire Department station on Lee Street SW. Emergency responders rushed Tobias Perkins Jr. to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police quickly arrested 24-year-old Dashon Jones and charged him with murder and child cruelty. Jones, who is reportedly the boyfriend of Tobias’ mother, allegedly inflicted fatal injuries on the child. Arrest warrants revealed that Jones “hit the child numerous times, causing massive internal bleeding and death.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Tobias Perkins found dead and his suspect charged with murder

Cops in Atlanta have apprehended the man that they suspect is the killer of a 6-year-old child. Tobias Perkins Jr was rushed to the fire station of Atlanta where he was pronounced dead at the medical office.

Officers were called to Fire Station 14 on Lee Street SW after receiving reports of an unresponsive child around 11:15 p.m. on March 19. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. Dashon Jones, 24, the boyfriend of Tobias' mother, was subsequently arrested and charged with murder and child cruelty.

Police stated in the warrants that Jones had been babysitting Tobias and his four siblings for hours while their mother attended to a family matter. Tobias' older sister reported hearing loud noises from a room where only Tobias and Jones were present. She then witnessed Jones carrying a limping Tobias to the bathroom and placing him in the bathtub.

The victim’s grandfather discovered Tobias in the bathtub and rushed him to the fire station. Police later confirmed that Jones was the only adult present in the home at the time of Tobias' injuries.

Alongside severe liver damage, an autopsy revealed that Tobias had suffered from "multiple blunt-force injuries to his head and abdomen." Medical examiners concluded that these injuries would have caused him to become incapacitated within minutes of sustaining them.

Family members remember Tobias Perkins

Tobias Perkins' cousin, Cedric Perkins, described him as a joyful, kind, and lively child. In a conversation with WSB-TV, he said:

“We have so many questions about what happened and how it happened. This tragedy coming upon us so abruptly is devastating. It is devastating, and we need help.”

The tragedy was followed by an event organized by Tobias' family who had scheduled a vigil on March 27 to be held in his honor. Moreover, they have established a GoFundMe account to raise money to cater for burial expenses because of the unexpected loss.

Meanwhile, Dashon Jones, the individual accused of fatally assaulting Tobias while babysitting his girlfriend's children, faces charges of child cruelty in addition to murder. Currently held in custody without bail, Jones awaits further legal proceedings as the investigation into Tobias Perkins Jr.'s death continues.