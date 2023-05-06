What happened to Tony Valdez? Cause of death explored as veteran Fox reporter passes away at 78

Well-known news reporter Tony Valdez recently passed away at the age of 78. He was popular for his work as a reporter and anchor at the Los Angeles-based KTTV Channel 11. His son told KTTV on Friday that Valdez was suffering from kidney failure, which led to his demise, and was at his residence at the time of his death.

Several other reporters and journalists paid tribute to Valdez on different social media platforms, explaining their experience working with him over the years. Journalist Araksya Karapetyan shared a post on Facebook where she mentioned Valdez's achievements over the years. Araksya wrote that she had the opportunity to work with Valdez at Fox 11. She added:

"From the very beginning I remember how kind and supportive he was when I joined the team. He was genuinely curious about me, interested in my story, who I was, what I represented and what I had to offer the world. Always busy running around but whenever we had a few minutes in between newscasts we would catch up in the newsroom or in the hallway and talk about… life."

Araksya also stated that Tony Valdez used to ask her about her family life and that when she heard his voice, it made her feel protected and comforted. She wrote that Tony's storytelling used to be old-school, with facts, details, empathy, and depth. She continued:

"I regret always putting off not going on one of his tours to learn more about LA. Tony was a docent at the LA Conservancy, he would lead tours of downtown. I always said one of these days…"

Tony's survivors include his son Steve and three grandchildren. All those who wish to donate something can send it to the LA Conservancy or the 8 Ball Foundation.

Tony Valdez was known for his work with KTTV Fox 11 over all these years

Tony Valdez joined KTTV in 1980 (Image via Ted Ziegenbusch/Facebook)

Tony Valdez never revealed anything about his childhood, but he went to Los Angeles City College and California State University. He served in the US Army for some time. He was a writer, producer, and reporter for KLTA and KCET in Los Angeles and later joined La Opinion and Los Angeles Herald-Examiner.

He came to KTTV in 1980 and used to report for the news segment of L.A.'s Most Wanted. He was also the host of another weekly public affairs program titled Midday Sunday, which used to focus on local and national issues with current headline news and newsmakers. He was a weekend news anchor for the station from 1991 to 1993.

Valdez retired from the news station in 2016, and the station prepared an on-air tribute and farewell to Valdez on his last day. Tony was also a recipient of Emmy, Golden Mike, and Los Angeles Press Club awards for his achievements in broadcasting.

Tony Valdez was also involved in some controversy in 2006 during a debate with KFI talk show hosts John and Ken. Valdez spoke on Manifest Destiny and criticized the monuments to the Mormon Battalion, saying that it was responsible for the death of several Mexicans. However, the claims were false.

John and Ken then asked their listeners to email KTTV, as according to them, Valez violated journalistic neutrality. Although Valdez was supposed to apologize during his appearance on Midday Sunday on May 7, 2006, it did not happen, and instead, the station apologized to everyone during the evening newscast on May 4, 2006.

Poll : 0 votes