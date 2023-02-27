Why did Don Shane retire? Tributes pour in as Detroit sportscaster dies aged 70

Former Channel 7 (WXYZ TV) sportscaster Don Shane passed away at his California home on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the age of 70.

The news was confirmed by his wife Mona, who appeared on the channel on Saturday alongside Diana Lewis, another WXYZ veteran news anchor, to remember and pay tribute to the late sports reporter.

Shane started his more than three-decade-long career in the early 1980s in Detroit, anchoring for Channel 4. Following short stints in Chicago and Boston, he joined Channel 7 in 1989, becoming a top sports anchor, covering many important events in sports history.

He retired in February 2012 at the age of 60, to spend time with his family. While leaving WXYZ TV, he remarked:

"I have been really blessed. The things I have been able to see and do have far exceeded my expectations."

He passed away surrounded by his wife Mona, and children Justin and Lindsay.

"The heart of that WXYZ TV Detroit sports department is all gone": Netizens pay tribute to Don Shane's passing

As news of the Channel 7 sportscaster's passing was broadcast, people were shocked. They took to social media to express their sorrow and mourn his passing.

They called him a talented, wonderful, and one-of-a-kind man. Twitterati thanked Shane for his work over the years, calling him the "best in the business."

One user, James Honeycutt, @jamesxxcc, shared an artwork in his honor with the message:

"Tribute art for one of the greatest sports broadcaster in Detroit history! R.I.P Don Shane @wyzdetroit"

Many of Shane's former colleagues and peers paid their respects to the legendary sports commentator. Those who had the opportunity to work under him remarked that he was a great mentor and expressed their gratitude for the lessons given by him.

User @MickeyYorkTV, shared a heartwarming message for his late mentor, stating:

Here are some comments seen on Twitter reacting to Don Shane's death:

Following his retirement, Don Shane moved to Arizona to spend time with his family and lived his last years in California

WXZY shared a heartbreaking tribute on their website to their former anchor where they recalled his career and working with him. They called him hard-working and well-respected by professional players and coaches.

They pointed out his helpful nature and his brilliant mind, stating:

"He was supportive of worthy causes and also helped mentor dozens of student interns in the sports department over the years – many of whom went on to fulfill career dreams and aspirations of their own in the business."

Don Shane's family is yet to share the cause of his death. There were reports that he was sick for some time following his retirement, but the exact illness remains unconfirmed. A few unsubstantiated rumors claim the sportscaster was suffering from Parkinson's disease and an early onset of dementia.

The sports news anchor is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mona, two children, and grandchildren.

