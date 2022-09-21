What did Vic Faust say? Crystal Cooper rant explored as FOX 2 news anchor launches profane off-air attack on co-host

Fox 2 anchor Vic Faust is currently going viral for making derogatory remarks off-air against a female co-host of his radio show.

As per a report published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on September 19, the former WXYZ-TV anchor ranted for almost four minutes against his colleague, Crystal Cooper, at the end of his hard-rock station KFNS (100.7 FM) radio show.

Vic Faust's off-air tirade, which was anonymously recorded and sent to the outlet, happened on September 13 at around 9:50 am, when he belittled his co-host using sexist remarks and foul language at least 40 times.

Hello Kurt Krueger and news director Audrey Prywitch, anybody home? So Vic Faust of Fox 2 news in St. Louis goes off in a misogynistic tirade on his co-host and nothing but 🦗from the station. Hello Kurt Krueger and news director Audrey Prywitch, anybody home? https://t.co/4BKT7Zekc0

The outlet further reports that Faust's verbal meltdown began after he became "irked" by Crystal's comments on his computer skills. While the duo were hosting the show live, Faust called Cooper "a liar" and "stupid" for discussing a topic that he considered dumb.

After going off-air, Vic reportedly took issue with Cooper's weight and called her "fat", while he continuously kept using "a curse word most commonly directed at women", the outlet states.

Vic Faust threatened Crystal Cooper not to return to the radio show

Continuing his lengthy rant, Vic Faust branded Crystal Cooper "self-righteous" and downgraded her for belonging to a certain high school.

"You think you’re special because you went to Villa (Duchesne).”

He went on to threaten Crystal and warned her not to return to the show, which Faust claimed was something he orchestrated for her.

“If you come back, I’m going to be in your (expletive) every (expletive) day. I will call you a (expletive) every day.”

After Crystal tried to defend herself by stating that Vic was not her boss, she will return on the show, he said:

“Then I will nail your (expletives) … I will do whatever I (expletive) need to do to you.”

After the heated conversation started to cool down, as the hosts got ready to go on-air to conclude the show, Faust took another dig at Cooper's parenting skills and said:

“Your kids have a (expletive) terrible mom. I feel sorry for them.”

As per Crystal Cooper's Facebook handle via Detroit Free Press, she resigned from her job at the radio station on the very same day of her argument. The radio station is based in Troy, Missouri, with studios near Lake Saint Louis.

Vic Faust is a native of St. Louis metro area. In 1991, he finished attending Althoff Catholic school in Belleville and enrolled at the University of Missouri for professional studies.

After graduating from college, he began his professional career in 1998 and went on to work in news and sports in several places like St. Joseph, Tulsa, Columbia, and Detroit. After working for 11 years in Detroit, Faust left the city to work at Fox 2.

