What did Luke Bryan say about Dustin Lynch? Singer issues apology over insulting stage intro

Singer Luke Bryan recently apologized for the words he used while inviting Dustin Lynch to the stage during the Crash My Playa concert in Mexico.

Bryan posted an Instagram Story issuing an apology for hurting people with his comments. He said that he witnessed everyone discussing his comments and described Lynch as one of his closest friends. He continued:

"No one respects him more than I do and that night at [Crash My] Plays, Sunday night, the last night I get everybody out and my introduction of him was complete sarcasm."

Luke Bryan mentioned that nothing was intentional and admitted that his words were absurd. He stated that he has already spoken to Dustin and added:

"He and I are all good and I apologize to anybody that doesn't understand my humor and sarcasm. It's been going on like that down there for years. We'll see y'all next year. Go download Dustin's new single ['Stars Like Confetti']. Love y'all."

Bryan and Lynch were spotted performing on the cover of Should've Been A Cowboy by Toby Keith at the event.

Dustin Lynch responded to Luke Bryan's apology

Luke Bryan was the host of the Crash My Playa concert in Mexico and the event was attended by other well-known faces from the music industry, including Dustin Lynch.

A few TikTok videos from the concert where he introduced Dustin Lynch were doing the rounds on social media. Bryan said:

"The longest-standing representative of Crash My Playa. No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentlemen right here. He has got a clean bill, he does not have disease, give it up for Dustin Lynch."

People were clearly upset with Bryan's comments and asked him to apologize. Following Bryan's apology, Lynch responded to his Instagram Story by writing:

"Love ya bro. All good. We had a lot of fun down there again with the pirates."

Crash My Playa witnessed the attendance of several musicians

Crash My Playa was held from January 19 to January 22 at the Moon Palace Cancun in Riviera Cancun. It was attended by famous musicians like Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, DJ Rock, Kendell Marvel, and more.

Speaking about the event, Luke Bryan said that they were trying to bring the best musical experience for the audience and come up with new and exciting things for vacations. Stating that they brought the best to the attendees this year, Bryan mentioned that he loved the public response to the show. He added:

"And special thanks to my dear friend Lionel Richie for making our closing night even more special by joining me on stage for an evening I will never forget! Playa is truly a highlight of my year by watching these fans and the artists have fun in the Mexico sun."

Other major attractions of the event included pool parties, spa facilities, and more, which were organized by the resort.

