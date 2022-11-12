What happened to Trinity Backus? Missing California teenager found dead in drainage area

The body of missing teenager Trinity Backus was discovered in a wooded drainage area in Nevada County, California, on Friday, November 11, 2022.

As per CBS, the missing teen was last seen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, while she was at her aunt's home on Kentucky Ravine Road, having a sleepover with a friend. The 16-year-old, who was identified by KCRA as a student at North Point High school, was reportedly last seen leaving the residence at roughly 10:30 pm.

Her aunt, Ashley Bjorklund, said that after she expressed concern about the teen's whereabouts, the friend did not understand the implications of what had happened.

She said:

"She thought Trinity was coming back. (She didn't realise) the severity of the situation."

Describing the teen's clothing on the night she disappeared, Bjorklund said that Trinity was wearing her pajamas, a robe and no shoes.

According to Fox News, Trinity Backus is 5 ft, 9 inches and approximately 135 pounds.

Further details of the Trinity Backus disappearance

California authorities reported that searches took place on the Kentucky Ravine Road, Excelsior Road, Bitney Springs and Starduster drive. Bjorklund told Fox News reporters that search dogs found her scent on their Kentucky Ravine Road property.

The search effort also included the use of aerial infrared technology that is typically deployed to map the growth of wildfires.

On November 10, 2022, the Nevada County Sherriff's Office made an online post announcing that the search effort had begun.

The post read:

"The search for Trinity continues and it will throughout the night. Additional team members from Nevada County Sherriff's Search and Rescue and allied agencies are receiving a briefing before being deployed."

In an update, they added:

“Their hours of searching did not yield any positive results. We will continue to use air resources throughout the day.”

According to CBS, Trinity Backus' body was discovered half a mile from her aunt's residence by mutual aid search crews. They included the the Nevada County Sheriff's Department and 15 other agencies.

Fox reported that Trinity Backus' cause of death remains unknown. California authorities stated that the case is not yet considered suspicious by officers.

In an online statement, the Nevada County authorities addressed the family. They said:

"We have been in communication with the family and extend our deepest condolences to them as they work through this loss. We ask that you please respect their privacy."

Fox reported that according to the victim's aunt, however, that Backus was unlikely to run away.

Bjorklund said that the teen had a "great head on her shoulders" and had grown up to be an amazing human. She added that the family was "lost, sad, heartbroken" and incredibly worried when Trinity disappeared.

The case remains under investigation.

