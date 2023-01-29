What happened to Tyler Doyle? Crew suspends search for boater missing in North Myrtle Beach

Authorities with the U.S. Coast Guard have ended their search for 23-year-old Tyler Doyle, who went missing in a boating accident in North Myrtle Beach.

On January 28, the official Twitter handle of the United States Coast Guard Southeast gave an update about the suspension of their active search that lasted for 45 hours and covered more than 694 miles.

"We offer our deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time," said Lt. Emily M Trudeau, Sector Charleston PAO. @USCG suspended the active search for 23yo man, Fri, evening. Crews searched for approx 45 hrs & over 694 Mi.

On the evening of January 26, Doyle went missing after his boat took on water and sank in the Little River area. As per the Coast Guard authorities, he was last seen wearing khaki pants and a camo jacket.

The other person present on the boat was saved by the North Jetties.

Tyler Doyle's boat sank while he was on a duck hunt

Doyle went duck hunting on a 16-foot john boat on January 26 and has not returned since.

On the day of his disappearance, Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the incident just before 5.00 pm. The team was accompanied by the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, along with other agencies that assisted with the search for the missing youngster.

Tyler Doyle's family also gathered at the Johnny Causey Boat Landing in hopes of his return and were accompanied by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and a helicopter.

By January 27, a Venmo account was set up, with funds being sent to provide biscuits and other essential supplies to the people gathered around the search site. Within an hour of the account's launch, over $800 was donated.

As per social media handles, Tyler Doyle is married and is expecting a baby soon. His Facebook handle states that he works at Carolina Kitchens, a service for refrigeration in Loris. He is a native of Loris, South Carolina.

His wife, Lakelyn Chestnut Doyle, also prayed for her husband's safe return as she shared a post on Facebook.

She wrote:

"Oh tyler. My love. My bestfriend. My everything. PLEASE just come home. I miss you so much. My heart is shattered. Tyler is strong. Tyler is smart. He’s out there I know he is. PLEASE PRAY SO HARD. Paisley grace needs you."

A GoFundMe account was set up by a person named Hannah Faulk, who wrote in the bio that the Doyle family is "very close to her heart." The account was launched to help Lakelyn financially as she is currently pregnant. As of writing, the account has garnered $11,295 of the $15,000 goal.

