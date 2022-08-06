Thirteen Lives: How close or similar is the movie to the real-life cave rescue story of Thailand?

The much-anticipated and captivating film, Thirteen Lives, chronicles the real-life story of the 2018 Tham Luang Nang Non cave rescue incident in Northern Thailand.

The incredibly engaging film was released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 5, 2022 and can be streamed on the platform. It was written by the highly renowned screenplay writer William Nicholson and directed by the Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard. The film is already receiving a lot of positive attention and reviews from viewers and critics alike.

The official synopsis for Thirteen Lives, on Prime Video, says:

"In the true story of Thirteen Lives, twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain. Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds. A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning."

The promising cast list for the brand new movie, Thirteen Lives, includes Joel Edgerton as Richard 'Harry' Harris, Viggo Mortensen as Richard Stanton and Colin Farrell as John Volanthen. It also has Thiraphat Sajakul as Anand, Tom Bateman as Chris Jewell, Sukollawat Kanarot as Saman Kunan and Vithaya Pansringarm as General Anupong Paochinda.

Apart from being a brilliantly directed movie, it is also gaining attention for being inspired by an astonishing true story. So, without further ado, let's dig deep and find out how similar or close the movie is to the 2018 real-life incident that took place in Northern Thailand.

Learn about some of the major takeaways of Prime Video's Thirteen Lives

Is Thirteen Lives inspired from the real-life cave rescue incident and how close is it to the real incident?

The survival film Thirteen Lives is a biographical representation of the Tham Luang Nang Non cave rescue operation in Chiang Rai Province, in Northern Thailand.

The incident dates back to July 2018 when a 12-member junior football team and their coach got stuck deep inside the cave due to heavy rainfall. The group was trapped there for nearly two weeks. Fortunately, however, all the boys and their 25-year-old coach were rescued between July 8 and July 10 from the cave by an international team of divers.

Nothing can really capture what the trapped group or the rescue team must have endured during the incredibly long and extremely dangerous rescue mission. Yet, it is safe to say that Ron Howard's film comes as close as one can get to the story.

The representation of the miraculous incident is authentic and raw. The movie captures all the emotional layers and essence of the rescue incident. In an interview with EW, Richard Stanton, one of the most significant members of the real-life rescue, said:

"It actually captures all the essence of the rescue as I recall it...I was there for two-and-a-half months whilst it was being shot...So I knew all the scenes quite intimately. We were primarily there to be technical advisors on the diving scenes, of which, as you know, there's quite a lot, are all very authentic. The cave camp scenes, of which there's also much, are hugely authentic." (Via EW)

The intense and nail-bitting moments that took place outside the cave were also captured in the movie in the most real manner. The chaos, the vulnerability, the tension rising every moment had a significant place in the movie as well.

Richard Stanton further noted:

"[The movie] captured the chaos, the tension, the drama, the anguish of the parents. You know, with everyone trying to help, it absolutely captures that perfectly, and the weather and the mud, everything that's going on. It's really evocative of being there."

It is quite understandable that as a movie inspired by a real-life incident, Thirteen Lives is remarkable and gives the audience a thrilling rollercoaster ride.

Watch Thirteen Lives, currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

