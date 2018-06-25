Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Water, mud block rescue attempt for 12 boys inside Thai cave

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 14:07 IST
27

Bangkok, Jun 25 (AP) Multiple attempts to locate 12 boys and their soccer coach missing in a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand for nearly two days have failed, but officials said today they believe they're still alive.

The boys, aged 11-15, are believed to have entered the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province with their coach late Saturday afternoon. A mother reported that her son never returned from soccer practice that day, setting off the search.

"We are still searching right now," Chote Narin, an officer at Mae Sai district police station, said today afternoon. "We've found traces but no people yet." He said footprints and handprints were found inside the cave complex and officials believe the boys are still alive. He said the fact that they're athletes should help them endure the situation.

Navy SEAL divers were trying to reach a large chamber deep inside the cave complex where officials thought the students might be. The chamber is about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the entrance of the cave, which is thought to be about 6-8 kilometers (4-5 miles) long.

Kamolchai Kotcha, an official at the forest park where the cave is located, said today morning that attempts to reach the chamber had failed as the passage is extremely small, "flooded and covered with sand and mud."

"Right now, our family is hoping that the children trapped inside will have formed a group and are safe and waiting for officials to go in and save them in time. That's what I'm hoping," Noppadol Kantawong, the father of one of the missing boys, told Thai PBS yesterday.

Footage on Thai television showed bicycles, backpacks and soccer cleats left outside the entrance to the cave. The area was filled with soldiers and rescue personnel.

The cave is a tourist attraction but can flood severely during Thailand's rainy season, which runs from June to October.

According to Kamolchai, tourists trapped in the cave by past floods have been rescued after the water receded a few days later

