"He was sending me scores of one of the tests he was doing" - Football legend's massive revelation on Virat Kohli

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has revealed that batting talisman Virat Kohli had recently shared scores of one of his tests with him. The 41-year-old said that he was glad to be in the company of athletes like Kohli. He added that for the cricketer to continue to perform and keep his place in the team was unbelievable.

A Dainik Jagran report had claimed that Kohli had given his fitness test in London, while many of his teammates had given the assessment at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Chettri said on "The Desi PL Podcast":

“A few days back, he (Kohli) was sending me his scores of one of the tests he was doing. It is so addictive, and it is so good to know these kinds of people. On your bad days when you feel a bit lethargic, you see them and think, ‘let’s go’. When you are at the top, everyone wants to be a Virat Kohli or Ronaldo, and for these two to keep their place is unbelievable”.

Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli are known to be good friends and the former has caught up with the latter in the past when he was in Bengaluru to play in the Indian Premier League. The striker had reacted to Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket in May 2025, saying that he was not surprised by the 36-year-old deciding to give up playing the longest format of the game.

Sunil Chhetri speaks about the one common aspect to both Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri spoke about the one common aspect to both Virat Kohli and Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo. He felt that both athletes are never satisfied with what they had achieved.

Chhetri felt that both players seem to possess the ability to move on from good and bad days quickly. He said:

"I don’t know personally (Cristiano) Ronaldo. I have watched him, studied him. I know Virat (Kohli). The one common thing about these two is that they are just not happy with what they have already achieved. I tried in my whatever way to inculcate the same thing because once when you start getting into that circle where you start thinking about what you have done, good or bad, then you are not in the same track that you want to be."

"Whatever happened today, gaya (it is over). Otherwise, how does a Virat Kohli or Ronaldo get up and again be at their best?. It is not easy. When you are successful for so long, when you have done so much, when you have won almost everything, to still get up and do what they are doing is unbelievable”.

Virat Kohli had admitted that he was forced to change his favourite football club when Cristiano Ronaldo had left Manchester United in November 2022. The 36-year-old had revealed that he had changed his alliance to United's neighbours Manchester City.

