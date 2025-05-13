"Not actually surprised at the decision": Indian football legend reacts to Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket

Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri was not surprised by Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket. The 40-year-old said that the former Indian cricket team captain would not have made the decision hastily, while acknowledging that it would have been a tough call for him.

Ad

Kohli retired from Test cricket on Monday, May 12, after playing 123 Test matches and scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85.

“I’m not actually surprised at the decision. But knowing that he’s at peace, I’m happy for him. Knowing Virat, he must have taken a lot of time to call it off. Especially Test cricket. Even with my knowledge, I know and you know how much he loves playing Test matches.

Ad

Trending

"So, for him to call it a day, even at his peak, especially when you have fans who’ll urge him to keep playing for another year or so, it’s big. For him to call ‘Alvida’ to the format he loves the most, it must have been difficult for him," Chhetri told Star Sports (via News18).

Ad

Sunil Chhetri feels finding the right balance between sport and family may have led to Virat Kohli's Test retirement

Sunil Chhetri delved into the possible reasons behind Virat Kohli's Test retirement. He said that athletes tend to question whether they can find a balance between professional and personal life after a certain stage in their career.

Ad

“After a point in time, you start questioning yourself about whether you’re maintaining a certain balance in life: with your sporting career and your family. That becomes important, asking yourself whether the sacrifice is worth it," he said.

Chhetri and Kohli have been known to be good friends for a long time, with the former visiting the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to meet the latter during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Bengaluru on more than one occasion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news