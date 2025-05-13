"You’ll be remembered for pushing the boundaries of the game" - Fab 4 member pens heartfelt note after Virat Kohli's Test retirement

New Zealand's star batter Kane Williamson posted a heartfelt note on social media following former Team India skipper Virat Kohli's Test retirement. Kohli drew curtains on his 14-year-long Test career on Monday, May 12.
Williamson congratulated Kohli on his memorable journey in red-ball cricket. He emphasized that the Team India star has left a lasting impact. Reacting to the 36-year-old's retirement from Test cricket, the Blackcaps player wrote on Instagram:
"Congratulations brother, @virat.kohli. What a journey. The numbers are there for everyone to see, but your impact has gone far beyond that. You’ll be remembered for pushing the boundaries of the game. That drive and hunger has been an inspiration to all of us."
Williamson remarked that it was a pleasure to share the field with Kohli right from their U19 days. Wishing the veteran batter luck for his next chapter, he added:
"A pleasure to share the field from the U19 days and right through 14 years of test cricket. Gosh, where has all that time gone. It’s a credit to you that you expressed your authentic self right from the start through to the end. Respect bro, all the best with the new chapter."
It is worth mentioning that both Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli are part of the Fab Four group alongside Australia's Steve Smith and England's Joe Root. The term was coined by former New Zealand cricketer the late Martin Crowe to describe the top four batters of modern-day cricket.
Steve Smith congratulates Virat Kohli on a wonderful Test career
Steve Smith was another batter from the Fab Four who lauded Virat Kohli following the latter's Test cricket retirement. He shared an Instagram story to congratulate the right-handed batter on a decorated red-ball career.
Here's what Smith wrote in his Instagram story:
"Congratulations @virat.kohli on an incredible Test career."
Virat Kohli amassed 9,230 runs across 210 Test innings at an average of 46.85. He is the fourth-highest run-getter among Indian batters in the format.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news