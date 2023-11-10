“Since he has left the Premier League” - Virat Kohli admits controversial Cristiano Ronaldo exit at Manchester United made him change favourite club

In a surprising revelation, cricket icon Virat Kohli has disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial exit from Manchester United prompted him to change his favorite football club.

Kohli, an avid football enthusiast and self-proclaimed Ronaldo fan, recently declared that Manchester City is now his favorite club, emphasizing that it changed after Ronaldo's controversial United exit in 2022.

During a brand-endorsed public interaction, Kohli's wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, quizzed him about his favorite football club. Kohli responded by saying:

"My favorite football club right now is Manchester City because they're very sweet and they invited us recently, and we had a lot of fun."

Previously, Kohli's allegiance was undivided, following Ronaldo wherever the football maestro played. However, since Ronaldo bid farewell to the Premier League, Kohli has redirected his support to Manchester City. He added:

“Wherever Ronaldo played. Since he has left the Premier League now I support Manchester City.”

Kohli's admiration for Ronaldo is well-documented. In 2019, Kohli described Messi as a "freak" with unparalleled natural talent when asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo. However, he highlighted Ronaldo's unique drive and mental strength that set him apart as the "most complete player" in Kohli's eyes.

The cricketer-football aficionado relationship dates back to 2014 when Virat Kohli's message to Ronaldo garnered a response from the football legend himself. Expressing gratitude for being an inspiration, Ronaldo acknowledged Kohli's words on social media, creating a memorable exchange between the two sporting icons.

"Thinks He's Cristiano Ronaldo, But He's Not'' - Cricketer Yuvraj Singh playfully dismisses Virat Kohli's football prowess

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh light-heartedly teased cricket sensation Virat Kohli about his football skills in a recent interview. The banter unfolded during a discussion about their shared passion for football, with Yuvraj claiming he's superior to Kohli on the soccer field.

Yuvraj, a Manchester United fan, recalled heated football battles with Kohli, Ashish Nehra, and Virender Sehwag. He said (via NDTV):

"Me and Virat have fought during football. I have also had fights with Nehra and Sehwag."

When quizzed about Kohli's football prowess, Yuvraj acknowledged his skills but confidently asserted:

"He thinks he is Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is not. In cricket, he is Cristiano Ronaldo."

Despite the playful digs, Yuvraj revealed a deep bond with Kohli, recalling their early camaraderie and expressing mutual respect. The banter adds a humorous touch to the connection shared between the two cricket stars and their mutual love and respect for Cristiano Ronaldo.