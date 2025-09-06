"They autographed each other's name" - Businessman shares interesting anecdote of MS Dhoni and Irfan Pathan's bond amid controversy of old video

A businessman who has claimed to have managed former India captain MS Dhoni in the past has revealed a story involving the 44-year-old and his former national teammate Irfan Pathan. Yudhajit Dutta wrote on X (formerly Twitter) how Dhoni and Pathan autographed each other's names on miniature bats that were handed to them during an ad shoot and added a line on their friendship.He further said that both players asked him to keep those bats as a witness to their friendship. Datta wrote on the social media platform:&quot;Irfan Pathan and MS Dhoni's friendship is something I've had the privilege of witnessing firsthand. I was managing Dhoni and a few other cricketers years ago, and during a Pepsi shoot, Irfan, Mahi, and I were hanging out in a van.&quot;&quot;They were given miniature bats to sign, and what they did next was a testament to their incredible bond. On one side of a bat, they autographed each other's names, with a cheesy line about their friendship. They told me to keep it as a witness to their bond, and I still have it.&quot;He also reacted to recent reports circulating around an old video where Pathan had referred to how he did not know how to set up hookah in somebody's room. Datta felt that the news was more sensationlism than turth.&quot;The recent news circulating about them brought back memories of those days and many other stories of their friendship. Based on what I've seen, I believe the stories are more sensationalism than truth,&quot; he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).Former cricketers react to Irfan Pathan's hookah comment from an old videoThe reports surrounding an old video where Irfan Pathan had spoken about setting up hookah has seen reactions pour in from numerous former India cricketers. Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra said that a captain had to pick a team that gave him the best chance of winning a match and refuted all talks of bias or favoritism in the setup.&quot;You want to pick your best team. But if you have seen someone more in front of you and playing under pressure, you move towards them, and that is normal. You will see that players from where the coach or captain are would be preferred more. That is not bias, not favoritism. It is just the fact that they have spent more time with them,&quot; Chopra had said.Pathan had reacted to a comment on his birthday post for Mohammed Shami on X (formerly Twitter). He had said in jest that he and MS Dhoni would sit together and do hookah, when he was asked what happened to the hookah.