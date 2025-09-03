  • home icon
"Saath baith kar piyenge" - Irfan Pathan comes up with a hilarious response to fan's 'hookah' query over old video that has gone viral

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 03, 2025 22:36 IST
Afghanistan v India: Super Eight - ICC Men
Irfan Pathan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan came up with a hilarious response to a question about hookah on X, referring to an old video going viral. Pathan indicated during an interview in 2020 that MS Dhoni was biased in selecting players. Referencing that, a fan recently asked him about setting up a hookah, and the ex-cricketer said he would have it with the former captain.

During an interaction with Vikrant Gupta on Sports Tak in 2020, Pathan revealed that he had asked Dhoni about his bowling performances in the 2008 Commonwealth Bank series. It came after media reports suggested that the skipper was unhappy with his outings. Nevertheless, the left-hander later took a subtle dig at Dhoni in the same interview and said, as quoted by The Times of India:

"I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes if you don't speak about it, it's better. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field and that is what I used to focus on.”
With the ex-cricketer posting a picture to wish Mohammed Shami on his birthday, a fan asked him:

"Pathan bhai woh Hookey ka kya hua?" (Pathan bhai, what about the Hookah?)

The former Indian all-rounder responded to the fan and said:

"Mein or @msdhoni sath Beth kar pienge;)" (I and MS Dhoni will have it together.)
The remark on Dhoni during the interview sparked massive buzz on social media. Although the 44-year-old has been a highly successful captain for India, his man-management skills came under the scanner after the video resurfaced. The legendary keeper-batter won the T20 World Cup for India as captain in 2007, followed by the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Irfan Pathan's last match for Team India in 2012

Irfan Pathan celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)
Irfan Pathan celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the southpaw last played for the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup 2012 in the game against South Africa. Having played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is, he collectively claimed 301 international wickets. The 40-year-old was a vital member of India's squad that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007.

The left-arm seamer played in the IPL for multiple teams. They include the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), SunRisers Hyderabad, and Rising Pune Supergiants.

He now works as a commentator.

Edited by Aditya Singh
