Former RCB cricketer names his all-time T20 XI, picks 4 Indians

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Wayne Parnell took the ultimate challenge of picking his all-time T20 XI (via Cricket.com YouTube channel). The XI included four Indians, starting with 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma as the first opener.

Former West Indian Chris Gayle was Parnell's other opener, followed by his 2023 RCB teammate, Virat Kohli, at No. 3. Another former teammate of his from South Africa, AB de Villiers, came in at No. 4.

Gayle is the all-time leading run-scorer in T20s with 14,562 runs in 463 games, including 22 centuries. Parnell went with the West Indian duo of Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell at No. 5 and 6.

Pollard is second all-time in T20 runs with 14,145, while Russell is sixth all-time in T20 wickets with 494, along with over 9,000 runs at a strike rate of 168.26.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni comes in at No.7, having led India to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2007 and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles. Parnell also picked the Indian legend as the captain of his all-time XI and the wicketkeeper.

Parnell chose Gayle, De Villiers, Dhoni, and Russell as the toughest batters he has bowled to in his career..

Wayne Parnell goes pace-heavy to complete his all-time T20 XI

Wayne Parnell went with three pacers and a spinner to form the bowling attack for his all-time T20 side. The former South African picked former West Indian bowling all-rounder Dwayne Bravo at No. 8.

Bravo is second all-time in T20 wickets with 631 in 582 matches, along with almost 7000 runs with the willow. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan came in next as the leading wicket-taker in T20s with 666 scalps in 490 games.

Parnell completed his lineup with the Mumbai Indians (MI) pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. The former recently helped Team India win the 2024 T20 World Cup, while being adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Bumrah has also helped MI win five IPL titles, with Boult alongside him in 2020.

Wayne Parnell's all-time T20 XI

Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, MS Dhoni (c), Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

