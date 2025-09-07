  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Gautam Gambhir spotted having intense discussion with Team India wicket-keeper ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

Gautam Gambhir spotted having intense discussion with Team India wicket-keeper ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 07, 2025 11:29 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having an animated discussion with keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma during one of the practice sessions in Dubai ahead of Asia Cup 2025, beginning on September 9. In a video shared by ESPNCricinfo, the former opening batter was seen making plenty of gestures as Jitesh was in his batting gear.

Ad

With Sanju Samson and Jitesh in the squad for Asia Cup 2025, it remains to be seen who the Men in Blue will go for as the wicket-keeper in their XI. Although both have made strong cases to be in the playing XI, Jitesh hasn't featured for the Indian team since January 2024. The 31-year-old has also played only 9 T20I matches.

Meanwhile, Samson isn't a guaranteed starter either despite his exploits as an opener as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma could fill in the spot.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the below video:

Ad

Jitesh, nevertheless, had a promising IPL season this year. In what was a successful campaign for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the 31-year-old finished with 261 runs in 15 matches alongside a strike rate of 176.35, averaging 37.28. Should he bat in the lower order, the keeper-batter could be a handy option with the bat.

Team India to open their Asia Cup campaign against UAE

Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)
Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Men in Blue will open their campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. Clubbed alongside Oman, UAE and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are more than likely to progress to the next stage.

Ad

They are also the defending champions, having won the 50-over edition in 2023. The upcoming tournament will take place in the T20 format, keeping in mind the World Cup next year.

India haven't lost a T20I series since Suryakumar Yadav became the full-time captain and they will be keen to continue their momentum, although they haven't played a T20I since February 2025.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications