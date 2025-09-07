Gautam Gambhir spotted having intense discussion with Team India wicket-keeper ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having an animated discussion with keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma during one of the practice sessions in Dubai ahead of Asia Cup 2025, beginning on September 9. In a video shared by ESPNCricinfo, the former opening batter was seen making plenty of gestures as Jitesh was in his batting gear.With Sanju Samson and Jitesh in the squad for Asia Cup 2025, it remains to be seen who the Men in Blue will go for as the wicket-keeper in their XI. Although both have made strong cases to be in the playing XI, Jitesh hasn't featured for the Indian team since January 2024. The 31-year-old has also played only 9 T20I matches.Meanwhile, Samson isn't a guaranteed starter either despite his exploits as an opener as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma could fill in the spot.Watch the below video: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJitesh, nevertheless, had a promising IPL season this year. In what was a successful campaign for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the 31-year-old finished with 261 runs in 15 matches alongside a strike rate of 176.35, averaging 37.28. Should he bat in the lower order, the keeper-batter could be a handy option with the bat.Team India to open their Asia Cup campaign against UAETeam India. (Image Credits: Getty)The Men in Blue will open their campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. Clubbed alongside Oman, UAE and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are more than likely to progress to the next stage.They are also the defending champions, having won the 50-over edition in 2023. The upcoming tournament will take place in the T20 format, keeping in mind the World Cup next year.India haven't lost a T20I series since Suryakumar Yadav became the full-time captain and they will be keen to continue their momentum, although they haven't played a T20I since February 2025.