  • "Local boy" - Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious quip after fans cheer for teammate in Dubai ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

"Local boy" - Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious quip after fans cheer for teammate in Dubai ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 07, 2025 14:22 IST
Suryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav let out a hilarious quip for Sanju Samson after a practice session in Dubai ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. As fans cheered for Samson, SKY termed the wicketkeeper 'local boy' due to the strong support.

Samson remains under the spotlight as the multi-nation tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) edges closer. The keeper-batter isn't a guaranteed starter in the tournament opener despite his recent T20I exploits, with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma expected to bat at the top.

Samson averages 32.63 while opening the innings in T20Is, mustering 522 runs in 17 innings alongside a strike rate of 178.77.

Watch the video shared by a fan where Suryakumar could be heard making the hilarious quip at 0:51:

"Local boy."
On the keeping front, India also have selected Jitesh Sharma, who played a pivotal role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 victory.

"Can't leave him out in the reserves" - Former Indian opener warns management about Sanju Samson ahead of Asia Cup

Sanju Samson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ex-Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar opined that Samson needed to be in the playing XI in Asia Cup matches if he was in the main squad. At the same time, Gavaskar reckons having Jitesh in the squad is an excellent headache too. He said, as quoted by India Today:

"If you take somebody like Sanju Samson in the core team, then you can't leave him out in the reserves. Yes, I think it's a very good headache to have for any selection committee that you have two capable batters and somebody like Sanju Samson who can maybe even bat at three and if needed come down at six as a finisher. And Jitesh has also done well in the recently concluded IPL, where he's played exceedingly well. So yes, I think it's a pleasant headache for the tour selection committee."

India, the defending champions, will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

