What happened to Virginia Giuffre? Everything to know as Jeffrey Epstein's accuser gets involved in a car crash

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of s*xually abusing her, recently claimed that she was involved in a severe car crash.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, March 30, 2025, Virginia said that she had only four days due to kidney failure following the alleged crash. She stated that a bus collided with her car while she was making a turn.

"This year has been the worst start to a new year … I won’t bore anyone with the details, but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can," the 42-year-old wrote.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,” she continued.

Her representative, Dini von Mueffling, told The Independent—

“Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.”

The Western Australia police reported about a crash on Tuesday. However, their reports stated it was a "minor crash" involving a car and a bus on March 24 at 3 pm local time. According to the police, the car sustained damages estimated at AUD 2,000. They further mentioned that no injuries were reported in the crash and that a 41-year-old woman drove the car.

According to The Guardian, Virginia Giuffre has been living with her husband, Robert, in a house in Ocean Reef, Perth.

Trigger warning: There are references to s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Who is Virginia Giuffre?

Virginia Giuffre became one of the most prominent accusers in the Jeffrey Epstein case. In 2021, she filed a civil suit in the federal court in New York alleging that Epstein forced her to have s*x with Prince Andrew. She claimed that Prince Andrew s*xually abused her on three separate occasions when she was only 17. The British royal family member strongly denied her claims.

Virginia Giuffre was born in California in 1983 and moved to Florida with her family. In 2019, she told BBC that she got s*xually abused at the age of 7, which left her "mentally scarred."

According to BBC reports from January 2022, she had been in and out of foster care multiple times as a child. By the age of 14, Virginia was living on the streets. It was only in 2000 that she encountered British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. She also reportedly worked as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

She was then allegedly offered training to become a massage therapist. According to Virginia, she first met Epstein at his home in Palm Beach. Maxwell reportedly showed her how to massage Epstein, who was allegedly lying naked.

Virginia Giuffre stated that Epstein brought her to meet Prince Andrew in 2001 when she was 17. The case against Andrew was settled after he reportedly paid the accuser over £12 million.

In 2002, Virginia married Robert. They have three children together.

