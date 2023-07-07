What happened to Wayne Brooks and Augusto Acabou? Tributes pour in as Newark firefighters killed in a cargo ship

On Wednesday, July 5, Newark firefighters Wayne Brooks and Augusto Acabou were killed in a fire on a cargo ship. As the fire raged on for two days, Brooks and Acabou were part of a team trying to suppress the flames, ensuring that they did not spread across the Newark port. The firefighters got trapped inside the cargo ship and were eventually reported missing, before officials later confirmed that they were dead.

According to the Newark fire department, the cargo ship in the incident contained over 5000 cars. The blaze is under investigation, and officials have not yet confirmed the cause.

The possibility of foul play has not been mentioned by local authorities. In the wake of the incident, many politicians and public officials across the country paid tribute to the deceased firefighters.

Wayne Brooks and Augusto Acabou were among the first firefighters to enter the ship

The initial reports of the recent disaster in Newark were reported at 9:30 pm. The cargo ship, the Grand Coaster Eadoirio, contained multiple vehicles which caught fire. Due to the massive size of the ship, the firefighters had difficulty entering the vessel and suppressing the flames.

In an interview with ABC 7 NY, Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said that Wayne Brooks and Augusto Acabou were among the first firefighters to enter the ship.

However, when the responders saw the scale of the fire, they had to call in for support from other fire rescue teams. Eventually, Wayne Brooks and Augusto Acabou were trapped, and their colleagues informed dispatch that they were missing.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka commented on the loss of the two firefighters.

“It’s a very huge structure that these guys had to breach. In the process, we had two calls for two maydays and we had a response from fire service companies all over the state who came here to help us look for lost fire guys from the city of Newark who unfortunately didn’t make it,” Mayor Baraka said.

Newark fire chief Rufus Jackson said that at one point, the responders had to back away from the fire. Wayne Brooks and Augusto Acabou went missing during this phase of the operation.

Fire chief Jackson said:

“Members made an attempt to extinguish the fire but got pushed back by the intense heat. Two firefighters were lost while conducting this action of backing out of the structure."

Chief Jackson said there were various factors that led to the tragic deaths of Wayne Brooks and Augusto Aucabo. He said that teams were not used to responding to fires on cargo vessels.

Typically, in case of port fires, teams deal with yachts or residential ships. Chief Jackson added that many experienced firefighters have retired and that the new teams have yet to be trained for large-scale disasters. As of July 7, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

